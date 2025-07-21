Northants go into crucial Championship clashes without an overseas batter

Matt Breetkze has returned to South Africa for personal reasons (Picture: Peter Short)

Northants will be without an overseas batter for their upcoming Rothesay County Championship Division Two clashes.

Darren Lehmann's side travel to Merchant Taylors' School to take on Middlesex this week, before hosting Derbyshire on July 29 as they bid to win promotion to the top flight.

The original plan had been for South African Matt Breetzke to stay on following his excellent form in the Vitality Blast, but he has had to return home for personal reasons.

Northants had then pencilled in another short stint for Tim Robinson, but he has been called up by New Zealand to be part of their squad for a T20 series in Zimbabwe, and it means the County will only have Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in their ranks for the two crucial matches.

"We were going to have Matt for the two Champo games coming up, but he has got to go home for some personal reasons, and we fully support that as it is more important than a game of cricket," revealed Lehmann.

"We wish Matt all the best, he has been excellent for the past three games and he will be back, he is a fine young player.

"He is one of those exceptional talents that you love seeing playing the game as he brings people through the gate. But we will see him soon.

"We were then going have Robbo back for the two Championship games, but he has just kept with New Zealand.

"So we will have no overseas apart from Chahal for the two Champo games. We tried everything to try and get something done, but that's the way it is."

There are set to be changes to the Northants squad for the trip to Northwood this week, with Calvin Harrison, who has starred for the team while on loan from Nottinghamshire, also not available.

Lehmann revealed on the BBC Northampton Cricket Show last week that the County did try and once again bring the leg-spinning all-rounder in on a short-term loan, but he will be staying at Trent Bridge.

Northants go to Middlesex sitting in fifth place in the division two table, but just 18 points adrift of second-placed Derbyshire with five matches to play.