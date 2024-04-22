Northants frustrated as victory chance against Glamorgan is scuppered by rain

It was a soggy scene at the County Ground throughout Monday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northamptonshire needed to take seven wickets on the final day on Monday after reducing Glamorgan to 104 for three on Sunday night, the visitors still trailing by 230 runs.

Northants had got themselves into a powerful position by posting a mammoth 605 for six in their first innings before declaring, with Karun Nair top-scoring with an unbeaten 202.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But heavy overnight rain and constant drizzle throughout the morning prevented play from resuming and umpires Sue Redfern and Graham Lloyd finally called the game off shortly after 4pm.

The umpires and ground staff inspect the square at the County Ground on Monday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northants have now drawn their first three matches of the season.

John Sadler’s side are due back in action on Friday when they travel to Grace Road to take on Leicestershire.

Match facts

Glamorgan 271 all out (Ben Sanderson 5-92) and 104-3 drew with Northamptonshire 605-6 declared (Karun Nair 202no, Ricardo Vasconcelos 182, Saif Zaib 100, Luke Procter 65)