Northants fill overseas void with signing of Australian fast bowler Jordan Buckingham

Jordan Buckingham has signed a short-term deal at Northants

The 23-year-old has been training with his new team-mates at the County Ground this week, and is set to make his debut for the club in their four-day date with Somerset at Taunton that starts on Thursday.

Buckingham has been brought in as a replacement for fellow Aussie quick Lance Morris, whose scheduled three-week deal at Wantage Road was cancelled due to injury.

South Australian Buckingham has played just seven first-class matches in his career to date, but has already caught the attention of the Australian Test selectors, having been handed a debut for Australia A against New Zealand A last month.

And he certainly made an impact on his first bowl for his country, ripping out the Kiwis' top six in the batting line-up as he raced in to claim six for 58.

Buckingham, who was born in Bundoora in Victoria, also enjoyed a strong first full season in the Sheffield Shield, claiming 15 wickets in his five matches, at 31 apiece.

In his first-class career to date, he has claimed 25 wickets at 26.56, with that effort of six for 58 for Australia A his career-best.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to represent such a proud club in Northamptonshire during my first stint in the UK,” said Buckingham.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to getting stuck into it this week and to winning some four-day cricket with my new teammates for the next few games.”

Northants head coach Sadler is happy that the County's batting unit will be strengthened by the arrival of Buckingham, with another Aussie, Chris Tremain, now having departed after playing the first three games of the campaign.

“We’re delighted to have Jordan on board," said Sadler.

“He’s an exciting young prospect who’s rated highly by Cricket Australia. He showed his quality for Australia A recently and we think he’ll complement our bowling attack well.”