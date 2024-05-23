Northants coach Sadler keen on a Wantage Road return for Patterson-White

Liam Patterson-White in action for Northants, and he could return later in the campaign

​Loan spinner Liam Patterson-White has returned to Nottinghamshire after his short two-match stint with Northants.

​But County head coach John Sadler has hinted he would like to see the left-armer return to Wantage Road later in the summer.

And Sadler has also explained the reasoning behind the surprise signing of Patterson-White to play in the past two Vitality County Championship matches, rather than offering a first-team opportunity to young leg-spinner Alex Russell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patterson-White played in the loss to Gloucestershire and draw at Derbyshire, claiming nine wickets for 301 and also chipping in with a few runs, and Sadler was delighted with his Northants stint.

"Notts have called Liam back, so he will be in the mix to play for them," the head coach told BBC Northampton.

"They are taking him to Worcester as cover for a second spinner, and they have said that if he doesn't play in that then he will be playing some second-team cricket and getting ready for their T20.

"That is a shame for us of course because he balances our team beautifully, but we respect that and we are grateful that we got him for two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has made a great impact, been great in the dressing room and he is a very, very good cricketer.

"He is somebody that, hopefully, as the season progresses if he is available then we will look to get him back in again, because he is a good cricketer."

The signing a fortnight ago came somewhat out of the blue, with the club stating he was brought in due to Rob Keogh’s absence through a back injury.

But he was then retained for the trip to Derby when Keogh was fit, and there have been some observers who have questioned why leg-spinner Russell hasn’t been given a chance instead, especially as the Northants man had enjoyed a successful winter of red ball cricket in Zimbabwe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sadler says bringing in Patterson-White was an 'educated and calculated decision', and insists Russell will get his chance when the time is right.

"Alex is very close, he was very close at the start of the season," said the head coach.

"What doesn't help a leg-spinner is playing Championship cricket in early April, and as we have left slightly longer grass on our pitch to encourage some pace and carry, that works against the leg-spinner who is probably going to bat at 10 or 11 as well.

"Liam Patterson-White could bat any where in the top six or seven really, so he not only gives us that control as a left-arm spinner, he also contributes with the bat, as he did at Derby when we shoved him in at three in the second innings to score quick runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But Alex Russell is going alright, he is playing nicely, he is bowling well, and he is bowling in the second team.

"Again, all these decisions are easy from your armchair when you don't know what's going on.

"It is an educated, calculated decision, and ultimately we will pick what we feel is the best team to win a game of cricket."

Northants return to Vitality County Championship Division Two action on Friday when they entertain Yorkshire at Wantage Road.

And Sadler has confirmed fast bowler Jack White will make his first appearance of the campaign after recovering from an ankle injury picked up in pre-season.