Northants coach John Sadler expecting injured Emilio Gay make rapid recovery

Gay suffered a 'freak injury' in training earlier this month and underwent an operation to rectify the problem, but the club confirmed this week the player will have to sit out the club's opening games.

Sadler is not yet sure exactly how long Gay, who turns 23 next month, will be unavailable, but he has no doubt the player will be as back as soon is humanly possible.

Indeed, he believes it will be a case of stopping the left-hander doing too much, too soon joking Gay will try and 'beat medical science'.

Northants batsman Emilio Gay will miss the start of the new cricket season

"It was a bit of a freak injury to be honest," said the Northants head coach.

"He has ended up having a bit of surgery, and we haven't got an exact timescale on how long he will be out.

"It is a real shame for the lad, and he had surgery the day we flew out to Cape Town, so it all happened quite quickly.

"The medical team worked wonders in getting him in immediately, and he is now on the road to recovery.

Northants head coach John Sadler

"To be honest we are going to have to hold him back to make sure he doesn't do too much, too soon. He is chomping at the bit already to start getting going."

It was confirmed this week that Gay is already undergoing his rehabilitation, and that the brace has been removed from the knee that was operated on.

But Sadler knows he and the medical team have to be careful with the player.

"Emilio is somebody who will try and beat medical science, and try and beat the body healing," said the head coach.

"So we have got the reins on him at the minute, he is in the hands of Nick Allen our physio and Chris Lorkin (head of physical performance), in terms of his rehab.

"When the time is right we will give him the green light and then I am sure he will quickly get up to speed because his work ethic is second to none.

"It is a shame for the lad and I am gutted for him, because he worked very hard over the winter and he looked in great shape, but these things happen."