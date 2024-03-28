Northants clash called off after 69 overs as rain ruins pre-season friendly
No play was possible on Thursday, with the start being delayed by a wet outfield and then heavy rain fell around midday ending any possibility of play.
The match was declared a draw, with Northants having made 302 for seven in their first innings.
Most of that was made on day one, as skipper Luke Procter retired after making 102 from 155 balls, with the County closing on 271 for six.
Just seven overs were then possible on day two as the County increased their score to 302, with Justin Broad unbeaten on 26 and Gus Miller 12 not out.
Northants will be hoping for better weather on Monday and Tuesday as they complete their pre-season programme with a two-day friendly against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.
Play starts at 11am on both days and admission for all spectators is free.
Northants begin their LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two campaign next Friday (April 5) when they travel to Hove to play Sussex.