It means the 28-year-old's Northants career is over before it has even started.

Sale joined the County from Somerset last winter, but failed to make an appearance in the 2023 campaign due to a series of injuries and illness.

His campaign was eventually ended in July after a reoccurrence of a stress fracture in his back.

Ollie Sale has announced his retirement from professional cricket (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sale has been fully involved with the club's pre-season work so far this winter, with head coach John Sadler recently saying the player was finally injury-free and working hard ahead of the 2024 campaign.

But Sale has decided it is time to bring his cricketing career to a close.

The Staffordshire-born bowler retires having played just 13 senior matches, three List A games and 10 T20 contests, and he hasn’t played a competitive match since August, 2022.

"Following another entire cricket season ended by injury, the last few months have given me time to reflect upon and consider my position as a professional cricketer," said Sale.

Ollie Sale celebrates a wicket for Somerset in 2022 (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"Subsequently, it's with great sadness that I've decided to take the difficult decision to retire from cricket and begin a new career path.

"This isn't a decision I have taken lightly and I'm obviously gutted that my career hasn't evolved the way I’d hoped.

"There have been many injury frustrations over the years, and I've got to the age now where the patience with my body has worn thin and regrettably the benefits of cricket aren’t outweighing the sacrifices anymore."

A graduate of the Somerset academy in 2014, Sale impressed when he did feature, finishing as Somerset's leading wicket taker in the 2020 T20 Blast and averaging just over 17 in 2022.

That led to Northants making their move for the player, despite his injury issues, but things have sadly not worked out.

"When I came to Northamptonshire last year, I was thoroughly looking forward to the opportunity of making an impact in a new environment, and I leave the club disappointed and frustrated to have not been able to contribute on the pitch," he said.

"I know that I've given my all, and I now can’t wait to take the skills and lessons that cricket has given me into the next chapter of my life.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time as a Steelback and I’d like to thank everyone at the club for making me feel so welcome these past 14 months.

"I think the club is in a really exciting place moving forward and I look forward to supporting the boys in their success."

Head coach Sadler admitted: "It’s a real shame for Ollie, he’s a super lad and the ultimate professional who can hold his head up high.

"At his best we know he would have been a very good asset for us but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.