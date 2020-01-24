Northants bolster pace attack with signing of Dutch bowler Brandon Glover

Northants have further boosted their bowling attack with the signing of Netherlands pace ace Brandon Glover on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old can bowl at 85mph-plus, and was the leading wicket taker in Twenty20 International cricket in 2019.

He topped the wicket takers list at the recent ICC World T20 Qualifiers which the Netherlands won, when he was coached by new Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle.

So he has the T20 World Cup to look forward to in Australia in October, but he is now also looking forward to the challenge of top flight English county cricket.

“I’m really excited to get playing in the UK.” said Glover, who was born in Johannesburg and represented South Africa at Under-19 level.

“County cricket is world renowned as being one of the best, it’s really competitive with some of the top players in the world taking part and I can’t wait to put myself up against these challenges and play high class cricket in front of good support.”

Glover, who has played first-class cricket for Boland in South Africa, attracted interest from other counties, but he chose Northants, with the fact he is close friends with County batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos playing a big part in his decision.

“I’m quite familiar with the town and team, having come over to play here once at U19 international level and then for one or two games last year," said Glover.

"I know a few guys in the team, I grew up with Ricardo, and they all seem like a really good bunch of lads.

"The set up seems really welcoming, professional, and looks like an environment where I can really grow and perform.”