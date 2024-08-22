Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northants have bolstered their pace bowling department with the signing of Yorkshire seamer Dom Leech.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the County Ground from the end of this season, but joins immediately on a short-term loan and is available for selection for Thursday's County Championship clash at Middlesex.

Leech previously played one match on loan for Northants last season, in a drawn match against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Earlier this summer he opened the bowling for the Yorkshire Vikings team that beat the Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast at Wantage Road, and also played for Yorkshire in their Championship draw with Northants at the County Ground in May.

New Northants signing Dom Leech

"I am thrilled to be joining Northamptonshire and I’m really looking forward to becoming a multi-format cricketer and progressing my game over the next three years with the help of the coaching team here," said Leech.

"I am already looking forward to a really strong pre-season with Northamptonshire and I cannot wait for the 2025 season to begin.

"I would like to thank Yorkshire CCC for the last eight years having helped me progress from the academy to first team."

Middlesbrough-born Leech came through the age groups from Under-14 upwards at Headingley, and has two England Under-19 One Day International caps to his name.

New Northants signing Dom Leech played twice for England Under-19s

In all he has played seven first-class matches, claiming 10 wickets at 53 apiece, with best figures of three 78.

In List A cricket he has played nine times, taking 11 wickets at 34, and in he has made seven T20 appearances for the White Rose, claiming eight wickets at 17.62.

Northants head coach John Sadler said: "Dom is an excellent signing for us.

"He is a very good young bowler with a very high ceiling and a great attitude.

"He brings us some ball speed and really strengthens our bowling unit across all three formats."