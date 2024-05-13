Northants are undone as Gloucestershire claim first win for 20 months
Northants resumed on Monday morning on 144 for two, needing a massive 414 more runs to win, or more realistically to bat out the whole day to secure a draw.
For a while that looked a distinct possibility they may be able to escape without losing as Indian international Karun Nair and George Bartlett shared a fluent stand of 83 in 24 overs, this coming after skipper Luke Procter had hit a stubborn 60 from 151 balls.
But the second new ball proved decisive as Josh Shaw (2-56) and de Lange (3-58), bowling a feisty spell, removed both set batters for 61 and 42 respectively as Northants lost three wickets for nine runs in 5.4 overs.
With Ajeet Singh Dale (3-69) then mopping up the tail, Northants fell to their first defeat of the season, losing their final five wickets for just 35 runs.
Northants return to action on Friday when they travel to Derbyshire.
Match result
Gloucestershire 409 all out & 319 for five dec beat Northamptonshire 171 all out & 301 all out by by 256 runs