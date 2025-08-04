Northamptonshire pickleball club receives £500 sponsorship from Orbit Homes in rally to grow sport

Affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, is helping West Northamptonshire Pickleball to raise awareness of the sport in the area by becoming the club’s latest sponsor.

The support from Orbit Homes, who are a part of not-for-profit housing group Orbit, is funded by Orbit’s community investment programme and will help West Northamptonshire Pickleball provide social and competitive play for all ages and support the club’s fundraising for a dedicated pickleball facility in the area.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, and is a paddle sport played indoors or outdoors on badminton-sized courts.

Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, commented: “At Orbit Homes we’re committed to making a positive impact in the local communities in which we build and we are delighted to sponsor West Northamptonshire Pickleball. Sport is a great way to encourage people to stay active and healthy and we’re excited to support the club in championing this spirit in the local area.”

Orbit colleagues visited West Northamptonshire Pickleball to make a £500 sponsorship of the sports club official.

Kate Vincent, Founder and CEO of West Northamptonshire Pickleball, said: “Our vision for West Northamptonshire Pickleball is to create a thriving community for the sport where everyone is welcome to discover, learn and enjoy pickleball. This sponsorship from Orbit Homes helps us make the sport accessible to as many local people as possible and we’re very grateful for their support.”

West Northamptonshire Pickleball is open to all people aged 8+ and offers weekday and weekend sessions to enjoy the sport, as well as social activities like ‘walk and talk’ events and quizzes for the local community.

To find out more about the sessions and social events that West Northamptonshire Pickleball offer, visit: www.westnorthantspickleball.com

West Northamptonshire Pickleball is located just a mile away from Orbit Homes’ Micklewell Park development in Daventry, where the next phase of homes will suit every stage of life and lifestyle with a collection set to include 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom houses and 2-bedroom bungalows.