Northamptonshire announce Carlsberg Marston's as the club's new 'pouring rights partner'

Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company are Northamptonshire CCC's new 'pouring rights partner'

It brings an end to the club's long association with Greene King, and also means the first team shirts will no longer be branded with alcoholic drinks, as they have been in limited overs cricket in recent seasons.

The new shirt branding is yet to be announced, but the club have confirmed it will not feature any alcoholic drink, with the club stating it means 'all of our fans, regardless of their age or beliefs, can proudly wear the same Northamptonshire shirt as our players'.

Having been brewing in Northampton since 1973, Carlsberg hold a strong local heritage in the county and the new partnership offers the club great flexibility across all areas of the County Ground.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County Ground

“We are absolutely delighted to be toasting a new three-year pouring rights partnership with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.” said CMBC business development manager Pippa Walsh.

“As a brewer with roots firmly in Northampton, we know the role sport plays in the local community and this new deal further strengthens our commitment not only to the club but also to the county.

“We’re now eagerly anticipating the start of the 2022 season and look forward to using our partnership to deliver exciting experiences for cricket fans.”

The partnership brings that noteworthy change to the club’s playing kit, which will not feature alcohol branding on any of the three match shirts across the County Championship, Vitality T20 Blast and Royal London One Day Cup.

In recent seasons, while the Championship shirt has carried the Hevey Building Supplies logo, the T20 shirt has been branded with Old Speckled Hen, while the One Day Cup shirt has been sponsored by Greene King IPA.

“It’s a new look partnership for the club and a step away from where we have been over the previous nine years, but it’s something we’re really excited about.” said Northamptonshire commercial manager Daniel Vernon.

“We felt it was important to remove the alcohol branding from our playing kit and Carlsberg Marston’s have been fantastic supporters of this.

"Now all of our fans, regardless of their age or beliefs, can proudly wear the same Northamptonshire shirt as our players.

“We are excited to expand and grow this partnership over the next three years.”