Northampton swimming stars are off to Tokyo

Ellie Robinson will be seeking more medals in Tokyo

Ellie Robinson and Maisie Summers-Newton will be travelling to Japan with the aim of bringing medals home.

The GB para-swimming squad will feature 11 returning Paralympians and 12 debutants.

And British Para-Swimming performance director Chris Furber said: "The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone in the country but thanks to the Elite sport exemption we have been able to maintain some consistency in our preparation for Tokyo.

Maisie Summers-Newton is going to the Games

“I’m delighted to be able to get to the point of ParalympicsGB announcing these 23 swimmers who will compete in Tokyo in 55 days’ time.

"The team is a terrific blend of knowledge and experience with 11 swimmers having competed before at a Paralympic Games and 12 making their Paralympic debut.

"Injury and classification challenges have hit the team hard this season but we are determined to go to Tokyo and show the resilience to deliver our best possible performance."

ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe said: “Swimming has consistently been a hugely successful sport for ParalympicsGB with Rio 2016 being an incredible high point as the squad amassed 47 medals with countless moments in the aquatic centre that will live long in my memory.

“I am confident this brilliant squad of athletes will have that single-minded focus to once again achieve their personal best performances to excite and inspire the British public at Tokyo 2020.

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank the athletes and support staff for their tireless work to prepare for the Games amidst such challenging circumstances.”

Robinson and fellow squad members Bethany Firth, Stephanie Millward, Hannah Russell and Ellie Simmonds all won gold at Rio 2016, as Britain’s swimmers claimed an incredible 47 medals in the pool.

They are joined by five further medallists from the last Games; Jessica-Jane Applegate, Thomas Hamer, Andrew Mullen, Scott Quin and Becky Redfern.

Of the 12 debutants set to write their own chapter of Paralympic history, Summers-Newton, Reece Dunn, Tully Kearney claimed seven individual titles between them at the 2019 World Championships in London, with Jordan Catchpole, Ellie Challis, Louise Fiddes, Suzanna Hext, Louis Lawlor and Toni Shaw also securing maiden world level medals in the capital.

Completing the team announced to date is Grace Harvey and Lyndon Longhorne, who both set new British records in April at the British Para-Swimming International Meet, along with 2021 European silver medallist Conner Morrison.

A total of around 240 athletes from 19 sports are expected to make up the British team that will compete in Japan, with further names to be announced in the coming weeks.