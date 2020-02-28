Northampton Saints v Saracens: Tom Vickers' big match preview

Fixture: Northampton Saints v Saracens

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round 12)

Venue: Franklin's Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 3pm

Weather forecast: 6, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: None

Referee: Matthew Carley (92nd Premiership game)

Saints: Mallinder; Tuala, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; van Wyk, Fish, Hill; Coles, Bean; Wood, Tonks, Harrison (c).

Replacements: Marshall, B Franks, O Franks, Glynn, Eadie, Taylor, Symons, Proctor.

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Taylor, Tompkins, Lewington; M Vunipola, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Singleton, Lamositele; Skelton, Hunter-Hill; Isiekwe, Earl, Wray (c).

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Carre, Koch, Kpoku, Clark, Day, Morris, Gallagher.

Outs: Saints: Alex Waller (Achilles), Jamie Gibson (ankle), David Ribbans (ankle), Piers Francis (concussion), Ollie Sleightholme (hamstring), Alex Moon (knee), Ehren Painter (calf), Api Ratuniyarawa (suspended), Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, George Furbank (all international duty).

Most recent meeting: Saturday, October 19, 2019: Saracens 25 Saints 27 (Gallagher Premiership)

Tom's preview: While there will undoubtedly be plenty of mentions of Saracens' wrongdoings in the sold-out stands at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday, none of that will matter on the field of play.

Because rather than focusing on who they are playing against or what the opposition have been found guilty of, the Saints squad have much more important fish to fry.

They must find a way to arrest the recent slide that has seen them slip from second to fourth in the Gallagher Premiership standings.

And they must make sure it is not three disappointing league defeats on the spin on home soil.

The Franklin's Gardens faithful have seen short bursts from opposition sides do for Saints in recent times, with London Irish and Bristol Bears landing sucker punches.

They have perfectly illustrated the quality that can be found at the top level of the English game these days, punishing mistakes to perfection.

Saints looked to have those games sewn up, but lapses in concentration cost them dear.

And they will not be able to afford any sort of repeat tomorrow against a wounded Saracens team.

Like Saints, Mark McCall's men suffered an massive beating last weekend, losing 60-10 to Wasps - their biggest margin of defeat in any tournament in the professional era.

And for a team full of players who are used to winning, that will have hurt. A lot.

In fact, Saracens have lost their past three league games, with their inevitable relegation inevitably having an impact on them.

But Saints also have a real need to make amends for recent events on the field, especially after last Sunday's evisceration at Exeter, meaning this match is set up perfectly.

The black, green and gold will be desperate to reward their sell-out crowd with a win that would show they can cope despite so many absences.

And there would be immense satisfaction from doing the double over Saracens for the first time since the halcyon days of the 2014/15 season, when Saints finished top of the Premiership table for the one and only time.

If they have any hopes of getting close to achieving something similar this time round, they must regain that winning habit very soon.

And there would be no better time than this weekend.

Tom's prediction: Both teams have lost a huge amount of first-team players, but Saints are able to call on Dan Biggar and Rory Hutchinson and if they can fire, the hosts can win this. That being said, the battle between the packs in tough conditions will be key, and Saracens undoubtedly possess plenty of strength in that area. It's a tough one to call, but I'm backing Saints to edge it. Saints 25 Saracens 21.