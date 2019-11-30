Taqele Naiyaravoro

Northampton Saints 36 Leicester Tigers 13: Tom Vickers' player ratings

Saints secured a superb derby-day win against Leicester Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Here's how we rated the home players at Franklin's Gardens...

Made one impressive burst to earn a penalty during the first half and gave everything... 7.5

1. Alex Waller

Made one impressive burst to earn a penalty during the first half and gave everything... 7.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
Showed Tigers how you take lineouts as he continually found his man, and he was good in open play, too... 7.5

2. Mike Haywood

Showed Tigers how you take lineouts as he continually found his man, and he was good in open play, too... 7.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
Came in at late notice and though the referee penalised him on a few occasions, he could be pleased with his overall effort... 7

3. Ehren Painter

Came in at late notice and though the referee penalised him on a few occasions, he could be pleased with his overall effort... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
A display so good from the lock that he was singled out for praise by Saints boss Chris Boyd after the game... 8.5

4. Alex Moon

A display so good from the lock that he was singled out for praise by Saints boss Chris Boyd after the game... 8.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6