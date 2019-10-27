James Grayson steered Saints to victory against Worcester

Northampton Saints 35 Worcester Warriors 16: Tom Vickers' player ratings

Saints overcame a difficult first half as they saw off Worcester Warriors at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Here's how we rated the home players...

Gave away a couple of penalties and the referee warned him to calm down, but this was a decent showing as he put in tackles and helped Saints to get the upper hand in the scrum... 6.5

1. Alex Waller

Got through plenty of work before he was forced off after a nasty clash of heads with team-mate Teimana Harrison... 6.5

2. James Fish

A good shift from the powerful prop as he gave his all to help Saints get in the ascendancy after the break... 7

3. Ehren Painter

Has enjoyed a fine start to the season and he kept it going with another big performance, making 12 tackles... 7

4. Alex Coles

