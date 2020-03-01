Northampton Saints 21 Saracens 27: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

It was to be a horrible hat-trick of second-half woe for Saints at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Because for the third time in as many home matches, the black, green and gold saw a half-time lead slip through their grasp in hugely disappointing fashion.

Paul Hill produced a big display

Once again, disciplinary problems after the break blighted them, setting the tone for defeat.

And once again, Saints couldn't respond sufficiently to setbacks to secure the win they desperately wanted.

When London Irish scored twice in the final seven minutes to win at the Gardens in the final game of January, it seemed to just be a blip, a flash in the pan, a one-off.

But when Bristol Bears repeated the trick with a similar second-half whirlwind last month, worries started to surface.

Dan Biggar caught the eye before being forced off

Exeter Chiefs then enhanced the pain with an evisceration at Sandy Park, showing Saints how to get a lead and hammer it home.

And Saracens, as they so love to do, poured salt in the already gaping wounds this weekend.

Saints looked to be in control yet again when they sauntered into a 12-0 lead after just seven minutes.

They were finding gaps and looking far sharper than an opposition who had shipped 60 points in defeat at Wasps eight days earlier.

Cobus Reinach didn't have the easiest afternoon

But they gave Saracens a chance to creep back into the game as some poor tackling out wide allowed former Saints wing Rotimi Segun to score in the corner.

And Saracens then stayed in touch for some time, with the teams trading penalties.

But before the break, Saints had a huge chance to stretch their lead.

Fraser Dingwall took them within range before JJ Tonks saw the ball knocked from his grasp.

Taqele Naiyaravoro couldn't get on the scoresheet despite beating a few defenders

It was like watching the game being taken out of the grip of Tonks and his team-mates.

Because the start of the second half was one to forget as Lewis Bean and Taqele Naiyaravoro both saw yellow.

Against London Irish, Api Ratyuniyarawa was red carded on 51 minutes.

And against Bristol, Rory Hutchinson was sin-binned after 50 minutes.

And here it was, history repeating.

Teams so often cope with 14 men, and sometimes even 13.

But Saints just don't seem to be able to shut up shop.

And Saracens soon landed two key punches to leave them reeling.

Then, with Bean and Naiyaravoro back on, Saints looked to be gaining a measure of control again, only for an intercept try to open the door for Ben Earl to stretch his side's lead.

Saints, as they did against Bristol, still had plenty of time to get back in the game.

But even two Saracens yellow cards helped them little as they found themselves frustrated by another away defence.

London Irish, Bristol and Saracens refused to let setbacks ruin them.

They kept hold of the coat tails and got their rewards.

Saints simply haven't been able to bounce straight back up after one blow.

It takes a second in quick succession before they can rise from the canvas.

And that is one too many, proving so costly because they are really struggling to limit the damage at crucial times.

Even when they do regain their composure, they are losing it again.

They lost two lineouts in Saracens territory late on, robbing them of a platform to launch attacks that could win the game.

And then they compounded those errors with a knock-on and a scrum penalty in their own half to ensure Saracens could celebrate.

And they did.

Loudly.

Saints scored just three second-half points against London Irish.

They scored just three second-half points against Bristol.

They scored just seven second-half points at Exeter - and none in the first half.

And they scored just six second-half points against Saracens.

That is just 19 points registered in 160 minutes of second-half rugby.

And it all came after they racked up a massive 31 second-half points to win at Lyon on January 18.

The start of England's Six Nations journey, taking key forwards like Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam away, has clearly put a spanner in the works.

And it is starting to be a real problem as Saints run out of steam.

They are like a car that is running low on fuel and with no service station in sight as their lengthy absentee list shows no sign of easing.

With so many players missing in engine room positions, it is probably no real surprise that they can't maintain high levels for the full 80 minutes.

But that doesn't account for the spells early in the second half when they have had half-time to recharge.

It is not a lack of effort, so it has to be a lack of concentration, just as it was at Exeter during the final eight minutes of the first half, when Saints had Tom Collins sin-binned and shipped 22 points.

At home, they have failed to keep it tight during the formative stages of the second half.

And it means they are putting themselves under real pressure late in games, without the kind of power players on the bench that can deal with it.

It is hugely frustrating, especially against teams - Exeter aside - who appear to be there for the taking.

London Irish, Bristol and Saracens have not looked better than Saints.

They have just pounced when they have had their opportunities and then held out when they have needed to.

It leaves Saints in real need of a shot in the arm. A game where they gain a semblance of control and refuse to relinquish it.

In a tough league, that is always going to be difficult.

And Saints will have to ride out this storm and keep their heads held high.

It is something they did after a difficult start to last season, when they found themselves towards the bottom of the table come December.

A win at Worcester proved to be the turning point.

And how Saints would love that to be the case again at Sixways on Friday night.

How they rated...

HARRY MALLINDER - CHRON STAR MAN

Signed a new deal at Saints earlier in the week and shone at full-back and fly-half, scoring one try and assisting another... 7.5

AHSEE TUALA

Made some key hits to stop Saracens in their tracks but couldn't find the space he needed to thrive out wide... 6

FRASER DINGWALL

The young centre clearly has a big future in the game and he was full of determination and class here, scoring a try after supporting well... 7

RORY HUTCHINSON

Hasn't been able to sparkle as much as he was doing earlier in the season as opposition side have shut him down well, but there were a few glimpses of his class... 6

TAQELE NAIYARAVORO

Did manage to make some inroads in typically bulldozing fashion but couldn't quite get anything to stick and was hit with what looked an unfortunate yellow card... 5.5

DAN BIGGAR

Was only on the field for 20 minutes, but he was able to have an impact during that time, setting up Mallinder's try before he got injured brilliantly gathering a high ball... 7

COBUS REINACH

An unusual off-day for the scrum-half, who wasn't able to have a huge impact on the game and who saw his pass picked off by Ben Earl for Saracens' key try... 5

FRANCOIS VAN WYK

Was fired up for this game and made some big carries for his team, managing to find the odd gap in the Saracens rearguard... 6.5

JAMES FISH

Looked good in open play and although one key lineout went astray, you couldn't put all the blame at his door as he did well overall... 6.5

PAUL HILL

Saints will be glad to have tied this man down for the future if this performance is a sign of things to come as he delivered an all-action display... 7.5

ALEX COLES

Showed good awareness to snaffle a couple of loose balls, with one occasion leading to a try, and he put his body on the line... 7

LEWIS BEAN

Was punished for an arm to the head of Richard Wigglesworth early in the second half and although it was unfortunate, referees are always going to punish contact with the head... 5

TOM WOOD

Was a doubt for the game but battled through the pain barrier to deliver another big showing for his team and was unfortunate to be on the losing side... 6.5

JJ TONKS

Had a huge chance to score just before the break but had the ball knocked from his grasp. But overall, he did well at times... 6

TEIMANA HARRISON

Just keeps going for his team, regularly playing 80 minutes but getting little reward for his efforts as Saints' losing streak goes on... 6.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

MATT PROCTOR (for Biggar 20)

Certainly added something when he came on as he frantically tried to find a way through Saracens and also made some telling hits... 6.5

MITCH EADIE (for Tonks 56)

Tried to take the fight to Saracens, but the away side prevented him from gaining any meaningful metres... 5.5

BEN FRANKS (for van Wyk 59)

Did what he could to knock loudly on the Saracens door in contact but couldn't have a real influence on the game... 5.5

OWEN FRANKS (for Hill 59)

Hasn't been able to sample the winning feeling with Saints as often as he would have liked this season, but it's not for the lack of trying... 6

ANDY SYMONS (for Tuala 59)

Saints use this man as a battering ram so often but Saracens stood up to him well, even though he was full of desire... 6