No sulking at Saints ahead of Saracens showdown

Teimana Harrison insists Saints are in no mood to sulk ahead of Saturday's big game against Saracens at Franklin's Gardens.

The black, green and gold suffered a heavy defeat last Sunday, shipping eight tries in a 57-7 evisceration at Exeter Chiefs.

It was Saints' third Gallagher Premiership defeat on the spin, following hugely frustrating Gardens losses to London Irish and Bristol Bears.

But co-captain Harrison said: "We're not going to go away and sulk - we've got to come back, pick our lip up and get straight back into it ready for Saracens.

"We need to have a good hard look at ourselves.

"There are obviously team errors in there last weekend but a lot of it started from individual errors, whether it was a missed tackle or a stupid penalty.

"If we cut those sorts of things out, we're a good side.

"You saw early in the first half that we were in there and right up there with them, but it's about finding that good balance.

"Last weekend, the week before that and the game before that, we've just been leaking too many points in the second half.

"A good side will exploit you and they did on Sunday."

And Harrison added: "We can't hide from the fact that it was a pasting on Sunday.

"You never want to come out and have that sort of result.

"We came out with a plan and we didn't stick to it.

"We came out with a way we felt we could have exploit them and we didn't do it.

"There were too many individual errors, too many penalties, too many everything really.

"In the first 10, we looked good, we held them out and played in the right areas, but then we let a couple of tries in through individual errors and the game slipped away.

"It's hard to come back against a team like that and they just kept the pressure on and gave us a good hiding.

"Full credit to those guys - they're a well organised outfit and if you give them a sniff, they will absolutely hammer you.

"We're not taking anything away from them - they absolutely outclassed us."

Harrison admits confidence will be dented by recent results.

But he insists Saints will stick together as they look to end their difficult run on Saturday.

"It's about how we approach this week," said the No.8.

"Obviously confidence is going to be dwindling a little bit but it's about pulling the boys together and staying tight.

"We can't let anything get in between us.

"I remember two or three years ago we went on a 12 or 13-game losing streak and we still managed to pull that back somewhat so it's not all doom and gloom.

"We're still sitting fourth so we can't sit down and sulk.

"We're still in the running - we've just got a lot of hard work ahead of us."