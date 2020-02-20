New loan signing Glynn has been on Saints' radar for some time

Chris Boyd has explained that new recruit Ben Glynn has been on the Saints radar before.

Glynn has moved to Franklin's Gardens on loan from Ospreys as Saints look to solve their second row injury crisis.

The club are currently having to do without Alex Moon, David Ribbans, Courtney Lawes and Api Ratuniyarawa.

But they will have an extra option at Exeter on Sunday, with Glynn joining Alex Coles and Lewis Bean as second row selection choices.

The 28-year-old was at Bristol and Harlequins before moving to Ospreys in October.

And Boyd has previously considered bringing him to Saints.

"We needed injury cover, we were down to two genuine locks and we need three," Boyd said.

"We could have put one of our loose forwards onto the bench but with Exeter and Saracens coming up, big sides, we needed a genuine lock.

"We had a bit of a look at Ben Glynn last year when he was at Harlequins and liked him.

"He ended up getting contracted at Ospreys and unfortunately for him in his first game he tore a pec on a collapsed scrum.

"It was eight or 10 weeks ago and he's gone through a rehab period and is now fully fit, but they've had other guys that have played there so he was surplus to requirements.

"He's come to join us and we're looking forward to him being part of the family."