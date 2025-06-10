New deal for Lewis McManus as wicket-keeper agrees to extend County Ground stay

Lewis McManus has signed a new contract at Northants

Lewis McManus will be staying with Northants until at least the end of 2027.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wicket-keeper and middle order batter was originally contracted at Wantage Road until the end of this summer, but he has put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

Captain of the Steelbacks’ One Day Cup team and vice-captain of the Championship side, McManus is a key member of Darren Lehmann's squad, and he believes the club is on the up under the Australian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to extend my contract at Northamptonshire for two more years.” said McManus, who originally joined the club on loan from Hampshire at the start of the 2022 season.

"There’s a great feel about the club at the moment and we’re playing some really good cricket across the formats.

“I’m excited about where this group can go and looking forward to contributing to our success in the next few years.”

McManus's initial loan spell at Wantage Road was made permanent when he was offered a contract by then head coach John Sadler in the August of that year, and he ended his nine-year association with his home county Hants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old has gone on to play 111 matches for Northants across all formats, with 41 first-class games, 23 List A and 47 in T20s.

Across those games he has racked up 2,436 runs and taken 169 catches, with 23 stumpings.

Lehmann has been impressed by McManus since taking over the head coach reins in February, and he believes he is a player who is 'getting better and better'.

“We’re really pleased that Lewis has extended with us," said the Australian.

“He is getting better and better, he wants to continue to help us learn and be the best we can be and that’s a big reason why we want to keep him.”