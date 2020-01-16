New club for former Saints centre Tuitavake

Former Saints centre Nafi Tuitavake has found a new club.

The Tongan left Northampton last summer following the conclusion of his contract.

And he has now been recruited by Super Rugby side the Bulls, signing a two-year deal with the franchise who were keen to fill the void left by the departure of Jesse Kriel.

However, Tuitavake has endured a delayed start to life in South Africa as he has been stranded in New Zealand while waiting for his Visa to be approved.

It has not been the easiest time for the 30-year-old as he suffered a fractured arm while playing for Tonga against England at the World Cup in Japan.

But he is now back fit and ready for a fresh chapter in his career.

Tuitavake spent three seasons at Saints, having joined the club from French side Narbonne in 2016.

He scored seven tries in his first two seasons, earning him a one-year contract extension.

But that deal came to an end last summer, leaving Tuitavake without a club.

However, he is now set to strut his stuff in Super Rugby once more, having previously played for the Crusaders in the competition.