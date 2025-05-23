NCL SPECIAL: Stony roll on at the top, ONs off the mark, Finedon frustrated

That's out... action from Rothwell Town's three wicket defeat against Earls Barton in NCL Division Two (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​​Geddington took on Northants Cricket League Premier Division leaders Stony Stratford, and came out on the wrong side of a 32-run defeat.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sayan Chatterjee hit 40 as Stony were bowled out for 193, with Munir Ur Rehman Tanzil taking four for 37).

That gave Geddington a chance, but they were rushed out for 161 with Andy Marston snaring four for 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Baxter (63) and Jack White (46) were in the runs as Rushden & Higham made 208 for seven, but it was to no avail as Peterborough cruised to 210 for one, with Josh Smith hitting 104.

Gone! Wicket-taking action from Rothwell Town's NCL Division Two loss to Earls Barton (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​​Oundle Town are up to second after they bounced back to winning ways with an 89-run win over Desborough Town.

A week on from their loss to Finedon, Oundle made 256 for eight in their 50 overs, with Will Park leading the way with 54, while Sam Batten added 46, Bill Amas 37 and Harrison Craig 34.

Desborough eased to 85 for two, with Joe Gordon making 40, but they then collapsed to 167 all out with Harrison Craig taking three for 17 and Conor Craig three for 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​​Reigning champions Finedon were left frustrated as they were held to a draw by struggling Kislingbury Temperance.

Action from Old's Division Three defeat to Bowden (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Finedon will have been confident of pressing for victory as they declared on 295 for four in 45 overs, with Dhayan Patel hitting 92, Drew Brierley 64 and Ewan Cox 54.

That left Kislingbury with 55 overs to bat to secure the draw, and they did so comfortably at 211 for five, with Kobi Johnston hitting a superb 102 and Liam Gough 35.

The defeat sees Finedon drop to fourth.

​Newly-promoted Kettering's troubled start to the season continued as they suffered a 117-run defeat to Old Northamptonians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​It was a fourth straight defeat for Kettering, who are already 17 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Tom Heathfield top-scored for ONs with 53 as they made 220 for nine, and that proved to be more than enough as Kettering were skittled for just 103.

Tom Webb claimed four for 31 for ONs, with Kettering’s top scorer with the bat being Jack Duffy who made just 19.

​Cai Williams had a field day as he helped Thrapston IIs to a 69-run win over Desborough Town IIs in a high-scoring clash in Division Six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener Williams was in great form as he hammered 184 not out to fire his side to 319 for two in their 45 overs, with support coming from Ryan Wright (47) and Andy Stoker (42no).

It was obviously a good track, as Desborough hit back with 250 all out as Matt Gibbs hit 60, Craig Burger 53 and Malcolm Moody 42. For leaders Thrapston, Nick Massey took three for 53.

​​Wellingborough Indians IIIs had a day to remember in Division 15.

Indians travelled to Collingtree to take on Spencer Bruerne IIIs and found the artificial wicket to their liking as they piled up a gigantic 358 without loss in their 40 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pankaj Patel led the way with a stunning double century, making 204 not out, while he was backed up by Ikhlas Ahmad who hit an unbeaten 118.

Bruerne were then rushed out for just 66 in reply, with Tushar Patel, Jignesh Patel and Vishwam Patel taking two wickets apiece.

Results

Saturday, May 17

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Kislingbury Temperance 211-5 (Kobi Johnston 102) drew with Finedon Dolben 295-4 (Dhayan Patel 92, Drew Brierley 64, Ewan Cox 54)

Old Northamptonians 220-9 (Tom Heathfield 53) beat Kettering Town 103 all out (Tom Webb 4-31) by 117 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle Town 256-8 (Will Park 54, Sam Batten 46) beat Desborough Town 167 all out (Joe Gordon 40) by 89 runs

Peterborough Town 210-1 (Josh Smith 104, David Clarke 54no) beat Rushden and Higham Town 208-7 (Jordan Baxter 63, Jack White 46) by nine wickets

Stony Stratford 193 all out (Sayan Chatterjee 40, Munir Ur Rehman Tanzil 4-37) beat Geddington 161 all out (Andy Marston 4-34) by 32 runs

Division One: Brixworth 199-9 (T Stanbridge 58, P Caunt 58) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 200-6 (C Moore 57, J Plowright 41, F Bennett 5-40) by four wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton Latimer 222 all out beat Irthlingborough Town 144 all out (James Stevenson 62, Niall Ferry 4-37) by 78 runs

Haddon 219-9 (Daniel Leerdam 121, Sam Owen 5-66) drew with Wellingborough Town 292-8 (Thomas Howes 103, Jehu Anderson 64, Eddie Button 4-55)

Horton House 257-8 (Harry Mowat 63, Joe Maw 50, Balaji Ganesan 4-36) beat Peterborough Town IIs 104 all out (Nadir Haider 45, Anvit Arkanath 4-18) by 153 runs

Overstone Park 184 all out (K Bhatt 44) beat Weekley & Warkton 154 all out by 30 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thrapston 187-9 (H Rehman 66no, T Phillips 49no) lost to Wollaston 190-6 (H Robinson 65) by four wickets

Division Two: Barby 311-4 (Finlay Miles 101, Will Hamilton 68) beat Weldon 132 all out (Craig Scott 5-35) by 179 runs

Brigstock 93-2 beat Stony Stratford IIs 89 all out (Jamie Delargy 5-31) by eight wickets Finedon Dolben IIs 301-6 (Ben Ross 118) lost to Wellingborough Indians 305-8 (Sarath Dasari 81, Anand Panchal 61, Hiren Patel 42) by two wickets

Northampton Saints 339-5 (Oli Chamberlain 84, Matteo Rapps 45, Shravan Bhat 43) beat Brixworth IIs 54 all out (Kieran Lewin 5-31) by 285 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothwell Town 129 all out (J Horspool 4-38) lost to Earls Barton 132-7 by three wickets

Wollaston IIs 228-5 beat Oundle Town IIs 224-6 by five wickets

Division Three: Bold Dragoon 196 all out (M Chennari 63, S Naqi 44, T Vickers 4-29) lost to Old Northamptonians II 253-7 (Martin Cory 94, T Vickers 52, Daniel O'Dell 4-37) by 57 runs

Great Houghton 214-5 (Ben Mousley 52, Kieran Lane 50, Archie Buglass 40) beat Heyford 113 all out (Sam Hughes 5-41) by 101 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old 223-7 (Sam Wood 83, Declan Ryan 74no) lost to Bowden 224-5 (Adam Slight 56, Freddie Wilson 47, David Hornby 4-45) by five wickets

Podington 208-9 (Tom Chambers 89, Joshua Ozier 52, Henry Shefchick 6-29) beat Wellingborough OGs 130 all out (Tom Firm 5-33) by 78 runs

Spencer Bruerne 159 all out (Tom White 4-25) lost to Sun Hardingstone 160-4 (Danny Taylor 44) by six wickets

Westcroft 114-4 (Saqib Waheed 58no) beat Overstone Park IIs 111 all out (Habib Ullah 5-21, Sabir Beharami 4-9) by six wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Four: Carrib United 86 all out (Stuart Keeping 7-20) lost to Olney Town 87-6 (Akhtar Ali 4-14) by four wickets

Great Oakley 189 all out (Jacob Peaks 4-51) lost to Northampton Saints IIs 192-5 (Jacob Peaks 62no, Mick Charnley 50no) by five wickets

New Bradwell 117 all out (Jaywin Solomons 6-33) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone 244 all out (Jaywin Solomons 86, John Marshall 59, Max Hitches 4-29) by 127 runs

Rushden and Higham Town IIs 100-9 (S Richardson 4-33) lost to Thurleigh (R Pryor 135no, A Milne 66, C Wood 66) 371-3 by 271 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S & L Corby 116 all out lost to Cogenhoe 127 all out (Nick Lester 4-39) by 11 runs

Wellingborough Indians IIs 168-4 (Bhavin Patel 72no) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 167-9 (Rushaan Taylor 48, Towfiqul Mannan 4-19) by six wickets

Division Five: Bugbrooke 149-1 (Harry Penberthy 68no, Chris Goodson 50no) beat Bedford 147 all out (Adil Mahmood 7-27) by nine wickets

Kettering Town IIs 138-3 (E Smart 51) beat Willoughby 134 all out (C Court 4-43) by seven wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 242-9 (James Coles 57, Max Ablett 42) beat MK Air 241 all out (Chris Timms 69, Ashwin Tigdoli 67) by one run

Long Buckby 71 all out (Ollie Bates 5-1, Paul Kimpton 4-25) lost to Raunds Town 72-3 by seven wickets

North Crawley 177-5 (Anup Ghosh 70no, Rajet Nahar 44) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 176 all out (Danidu Hewage 45, Cameron Calvert 40, Navshan Nakhwa 5-33) by five wickets

Wellingborough Town IIs 217-6 (Imran Yousaf 45, Owen Morris 43, George Varghese 42) beat Burton Latimer IIs 208-8 (Alex Berry 80, Jay Solanki 4-26) by nine runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs 250 all out (Matt Gibbs 60, Craig Burger 53, Malcolm Moody 42) lost to Thrapston IIs 319-2 (Cai Williams 184no, Ryan Wright 47, Andy Stoker 42no) by 69 runs

Geddington IIs 189-3 (Bradley Armer 97no, Rio Hayes 53no) beat S & L Corby IIs 188-8 (Lee Fox 42) by seven wickets

Mears Ashby 134-2 (Greg Reis 51no, Billy Druce 45) beat Barby IIs 133 all out (Adam Shay 49) by eight wickets

St.Crispin & Harlestone IIs 132 all out (Timothy Jakeman 45, Ausman Ginai 5-32) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 205 all out (Stuart Gulliver 81no, Jake Iseton 45, Sonu Yadav 4-33) by 73 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towcestrians 164-2 (Pip Webb 66no, Somesh Panaskar 55no) beat Westcroft IIs 160 all out (Khuram Barvi 47) by eight wickets

Weekley & Warkton IIs 68 all out (Max Marlow 4-23) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 157 all out (Karam Khangura 4-24) by 89 runs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs 229-5 (John Lawrence 66, Daniel Wenlock 50) beat Rushton 130 all out (Cameron Thompson 54, Ninad Dixit 46, Dylan Pearson 4-34) by 99 runs

Irchester 57 all out (Dan Thompson 6-32, Chris Wade 4-11) lost to New Bradwell IIs 58 all out (Shiv Patel 4-16) by one run

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irthlingborough Town IIs 308-8 (Danny Harris 99no, Mark Brown 78, Leighton Griffiths 43) beat Horton House IIs 180 all out (Rory Monk 58, Gary Herbert 44) by 128 runs

Kettering Town IIIs 147-3 (Jeremy Lines 58, Graham Smart 48) beat Great Houghton IIs 144 all out (Rohit Gupta 41, Suraj Dholakia 4-35) by seven wickets

Old Northamptonians IVs 189-3 (Kashif Mahmood 75no, Gorang Sharma 40no) beat Haddon IIs 183 all out (Jon Clough 55 Jason Helmn 43) by seven wickets

Yelvertoft 219 all out (H Mohan 95, G White 61) beat Old IIs 113 all out by 106 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Eight: Burton Latimer IIIs 174-4 (Joshua Coleman 82, Jay Gilbert 58no) beat Brixworth IIIs 172 all out (Nik Patel 60, Samuel Dexter 5-22) by six wickets

Earls Barton IIs 178 all out (Matt Ward 54no) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIs 182-9 by one wicket

Gretton 173-9 (L Park 64) beat Podington IIs 169-8 (A Gleason 63) by one wicket

Olney Town IIs 220-5 (L Richardson 76no, R Beardshaw 60) beat Dunchurch & Bilton 185 all out (L Augustine 46) by 35 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough OGs IIs 161-0 beat Braunston Paddox 107 all out by 54 runs

Westcroft IIIs 196-7 (A Iqbal 69no, R Thangartnam 4-22) beat North Crawley IIs 195 all out (A Jha 61, A Irshad 5-40) by three wickets

Division Nine: Heyford IIs 56 all out lost to Carrib United IIs 60-3 by seven wickets

MK Air IIs 97-4 (Neel Kavali 44) beat St Michaels 96 all out (Himmat Natkar 5-15) by six wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 188-4 (A Dave 91) lost to Rothwell Town IIs 273-9 (T Kilsby 115, S O'Brien 69, A Mahmud 4-31) by 85 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 187-5 (Alex Fowler 64no) beat Isham 183 all out (Dan Barton 69, Maheshvar Champaneriya 48) by five wickets

Wollaston IIIs 170-9 lost to Bugbrooke IIs 172-2 by eight wickets

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs 115 all out (Daniel Blatch 4-25) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 163 all out (David Shepherd 74, Kunjal Amin 4-20) by 48 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grange Park 58-2 beat Horton House IIIs 56 all out (J Hill 4-25) by eight wickets

Oundle Town IIIs 79-4 beat Long Buckby IIs 78 all out by six wickets

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 95 all out (Neil Fewtrell 4-17, Greg Wilson 4-20) lost to Towcestrians IIs 96-5 (Steve Faulkner 61) by five wickets

Wellingborough Town IIIs 124 all out (Ben Rae 5-36) lost to Kettering Town IVs 253-5 (Sahil Sharma 103, Oscar Court 49) by 129 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 11: Barton Seagrave 108 all out (Aj Boot 40) lost to Brigstock IIs 110-3 (Zeshan Arif 54) by seven wickets

Raunds Town IIs 65 all out (Elliot Ironmonger 4-13) lost to Geddington IIIs 274-9 (Benedict Harvey 138, Thysse De Reuck 4-43) by 209 runs

Sun Hardingstone IIs 158-9 (I Roberts 65no) lost to Northampton Saints IIIs 190-4 (I Hughes 54, P Austin 52) by 32 runs

Thrapston IIIs 163-3 (F Williams 72no) beat Mears Ashby IIs 158-8 (I Bhatti 60) by seven wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weldon IIs 178 all out (M Hay 55, J Nutt 6-47) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 158-6 (Martin M Maule 54) by 20 runs

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs 105-6 lost to Stony Stratford Vs 205 all out (Dulein De Silva Koralage 43, Gareth Goddard 5-30) by 100 runs

Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 154-9 (David Bek 42, Benjamin Coles 4-49) lost to Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 176-6 by 22 runs

Haddon IIIs 71 all out (Lewis Raine 5-25) lost to Great Oakley IIs 265-8 (Mitchell Abbott 60, Scott Marshall 57) by 194 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pytchley 158 all out (Raj Sivalingam 4-21) beat Barby IIIs 104 all out by 54 runs

S & L Corby IIIs 170-7 (A Siriwardhane 60) beat Spencer Bruerne IIs 41 all out (K Singh 6-9) by 129 runs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs 117 all out (Zac Price 48no, Charlie Bridgeford 4-23) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIIs 120-4 by six wickets

Isham IIs 192 all out (S Rose 6-42) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 248-6 (S Rose 75, P Phillips 61) by 56 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Saints IVs 221-8 (Afnan Vohra 50, Sanjay Battu 40) beat Bugbrooke IIIs 178 all out (Richard Hook 87, Afnan Vohra 5-71) by 43 runs

Towcestrians IIIs 92 all out (Andy Clark 42no, Justin Lovegrove 4-21) lost to Burton Latimer IVs 158 all out (Jacob Smalley 4-26) by 66 runs

Willoughby IIs 106-1 (Vikas Sangwan 56no) beat Old IIIs 103 all out by nine wickets

Division 14: Bowden IIIs 168 all out (C Tolley 53, G Nath 4-31) lost to Yelvertoft IIs 262 all out (T Venkata78, M Shaik 44, M Prajapati 5-31) by 94 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Braunston Paddox IIs 74-5 beat Kettering Town Vs 73 all out (Colin Scott 5-18) by five wickets

Great Oakley IIIs 109-7 (C Grant 55) beat S & L Corby IVs 107 all out by three wickets

Horton House IVs 153 all out (Abhinav Kulur 60) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 136-9 (Dexter Wilson 44no, Srikrishnav Sainath 4-50) by 17 runs

Overstone Park IVs 148-6 beat Thrapston IVs 147-7 (D McCourt 48no, E Patel 4-29) by four wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 15: Barby IVs 197-7 (Gavin Hanna 49, Trevor Toomey 48) beat MK Air IIIs 195-5 (Sharad Kumar 42, Eddie Hanna 4-41) by three wickets

Haddon IVs v Grange Park IIs - Haddon conceded

North Crawley IIIs 68-0 (A Wadood 42no) beat Weldon IIIs 66 all out by 10 wickets

Rushton IIs 187 all out (Steven Panter 94) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 135 all out (Albino Shiju 48, Aj Boot 44, Steven Rolf 5-22, Austin Dale 4-27) by 52 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIIs 66 all out lost to Wellingborough Indians IIIs 358-0 (Pankaj Patel 204no, Ikhlas Ahmad 118no) by 292 runs

Wednesday, May 14

Northants Cricket League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women's Midweek League: Finedon Dolben v Thrapston Green - Finedon conceded

Haddon 130-5 (E Newbould 35, K Potter 2-8) lost to Horton House Red 136 all out (K Potter 26no, E Currie 23, R Wood 3-20, K Joss 2-7) by six runs

Horton House Blue v Geddington - Geddington conceded

Kettering Town 96-6 (Kyra Ilbrey 28) beat Old 94-6 (Michelle Tanser 2-13) by one wicket

Overstone Park 147-6 (A Flaunty 28, F Beale 25no, B O'May 23, L Griffiths 2-18, L Crowhurst 2-28) lost to Irthlingborough Town 148-1 (L Griffiths 37, B Nunley 35) by six wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thrapston Yellow 88-0 (Rosie Scott 28no, Daisy Thomas 23no) beat Brixworth 86-6 (Sally Cory 24, Annie Thurbon 2-25) by seven wickets

Fixtures

Saturday, May 24

Premier Division: Desborough Town v Finedon Dolben; Kislingbury Temperance v Old Northamptonians; Oundle Town v Stony Stratford; Peterborough Town v Kettering Town; Rushden and Higham Town v Geddington

Division One: Brixworth v Horton House; Loddington & Mawsley v Irthlingborough Town; Overstone Park v Burton Latimer; Thrapston v Haddon; Weekley & Warkton v Wellingborough Town; Wollaston v Peterborough Town IIs

Division Two: Brigstock v Wollaston IIs; Earls Barton v Oundle Town IIs; Finedon Dolben IIs v Barby; Rothwell Town v Northampton Saints; Stony Stratford IIs v Weldon; Wellingborough Indians v Brixworth IIs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Three: Bold Dragoon v Podington; Bowden v Overstone Park; Old v Great Houghton; Old Northamptonians IIs v Heyford; Spencer Bruerne v Westcroft; Sun Hardingstone v Wellingborough OGs

Division Four: Carrib United v Wellingborough Indians IIs; Great Oakley v S & L Corby; New Bradwell v Rushden and Higham Town IIs; Northampton Saints IIs v Thurleigh; Olney Town v Cogenhoe; St Crispin & Harlestone v Old Northamptonians IIIs

Division Five: Bedford v Finedon Dolben IIIs; Bugbrooke v Loddington & Mawsley IIs; Burton Latimer IIs v Raunds Town; Kettering Town IIs v Long Buckby; Wellingborough Town IIs v North Crawley; Willoughby v MK Air

Division Six: Barby IIs v Overstone Park IIIs; Geddington IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs; Mears Ashby v Desborough Town IIs; S & L Corby IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs; Towcestrians v St Crispin & Harlestone IIs; Westcroft IIs v Thrapston IIs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Seven: Great Houghton II s v Old IIs; Haddon IIs v New Bradwell IIs; Horton House IIs v Rushton; Irthlingborough Town IIs v Irchester; Kettering Town IIIs v Bowden IIs; Old Northamptonians IVs v Yelvertoft

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox v Dunchurch & Bilton; Gretton v Olney Town IIs; North Crawley IIs v Brixworth IIIs; Podington IIs v Kislingbury Temperance IIs; Wellingborough OGs IIs v Burton Latimer IIIs; Westcroft IIIs v Earls Barton IIs

Division 10: Grange Park v Weekley & Warkton IIIs; Long Buckby IIs v Kettering Town IVs

Division 14: S & L Corby IVs v Thrapston IVs

Wednesday, May 28

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Finedon Dolben v Geddington; Haddon v Brixworth; Horton House Blue v Northampton Saints; Kettering Town v Thrapston Green; Old v Horton House Red; Thrapston Yellow v Irthlingborough Town