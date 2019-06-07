NCL CRICKET: Heathfield shines with bat and ball to get ONs back on track

Tom Heathfield was the star man as Old Northamptonians brought an end to their recent run of poor results as they completed a three-wicket win over pre-match leaders Brigstock in the Northants Cricket League Premier Division.

Skipper Rob White led the way with the ball, as he claimed four for 35 to help ONs bowl out Brigstock for a modest 166 at Billing Road, with Richard Kaufman snaring three for 48 and Heathfield two for 41.

Opener George Groenland top-scored with 49 for Brigstock, who were at one stage sitting fairly pretty at 87 for two

Heathfield then led from the front with the bat for ONs, carrying his bat for a crucial unbeaten 72 as the ONs recovered from a precarious 115 for five to edge home at 166 for seven.

Crucial support came from Tom’s brother, William Heathfield, who scored 25, while the man who did the damage with the ball for Brigstock was Taswin Lukas who bagged five for 43.

Saints secured their fourth win in six matches as they dominated Desborough to win by 122 runs, with Mohammed Rizvi the all-round star

Mark Wolstenholme hit 72, Rizvi 53 and Josh Turner 32 as Saints amassed 242 for seven in their 50 overs.

Borough were looking comfortable at 86 for two in reply, but Rizvi then got to work, taking five for 14 from 7.2 overs as the east Northants side collapsed to 120 all out.

Nick Bell was also in the wickets, bagging three for 27.

Horton House are now rock bottom of the table after they were thrashed by 157 runs by Wollaston, who prior to the game were the only team below them.

Matthew Jones hammered 127 not out and Cameron Melly as Wollaston posted 272 for three, and that was far too many for a fragile Horton batting line-up to chase.

Opener Alex Mills did his bit as he made 50, but the other batters to make it to double figures were Will Smith (13) and Williams Knibbs (18) as House were shot out for 118 in 34.5 overs.

Christoper Perry was the man who proved too hot to table, claiming seven for 19 from nine overs, while Shea Gribben took three for 49.

Brixworth pushed Peterborough close before going down by 25 runs, with the win taking Posh to the top of the table.

Lewis Bruce held Peterborough’s innings together as he made 98 in his side’s 230 all out, with George Napier (4-56) and Harry Penberthy (3-73) the pick of the bowlers.

Brixworth were always in the hunt in reply, but they fell short as they were bowled out for 205 despite the efforts of Jash Udeshi (47) and Henry Timm (42).

Bruce followed up his big innings with three for 46, while Josh Smith claimed three for 44.

In the other games, Finedon Dolben beat Geddington by seven wickets and Rushden & Higham saw off Oundle by 88 runs.

Details on these games and all of the other games played last Saturday are listed below.

RESULTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

PREMIER DIVISION

Rushden and Higham Town 299-8 (Chanaka Ruwansiri 112, Simon Branston 38, Steven Materna 32no, Tom Norman 3-35, Liam Fresen 3-68) beat Oundle Town 211 all out (Harrison Craig 36, Ben Smith 43, Conor Craig 51, Peter Wilson 35, Rohin Thapar 5-56, Chris Law 4-46) by 88 runs

Brigstock 162 all out (George Groenland 49, Sat Singh 29, Richard Kaufman 3-48, Rob White 4-35) lost to Old Northamptonians 166-7 (Tom Heathfield 72no, Tashwin Lukas 5-43) by 3 wkts

Wollaston 272-3 (Matthew Jones 127no, Praveen Chandran 36, Cameron Melly 82no) beat Horton House 118 all out (Alex Mills 50, Shea Gribben 3-49, Christopher Perry 7-19) by 154 runs

Geddington 167 all out (Benedict Harvey 31, George Parker 37no, Jack Chopping 4-40) lost to Finedon Dolben 168-3 (Ewan Cox 62, Sean Davis 44, Jack Keeping 33no) by 7 wkts

Northampton Saints 242-7 (Josh Turner 32, Mohammed Rizvi 53, Mark Wolstenholme 72, Tony Hall 3-68) beat Desborough Town 120 all out (Simon Renshaw 34, Nick Bell 3-27, Mohammed Rizvi 5-14) by 122 runs

Peterborough Town 230 all out (Chris Milner 27, Lewis Bruce 98, Alex Mitchell 28, George Napier 4-58, Harry Penberthy 3-73) beat Brixworth 205 all out (Henry Timm 42, Jash Udeshi 47, Phil Perryman 28no, Lewis Bruce 3-46, Josh Smith 3-44) by 25 runs

Division One

Weekley & Warkton 125 all out (Reg Griggs 50, Michael Evans 40, Charlie Lawrence 7-38) lost to Earls Barton 127-4 (Leigh Sheridan 53no) by 6 wkts

Wellingborough Town 144 all out (Alex Bendon 33, Ben Swingler 3-37) lost to Kislingbury Temperance 145-6 (Zachary Wade 52, Lionel Vaatlyn 47, Thomas Howes 3-14) by 4 wkts

Kettering Town 148 all out (Theo Brooks 32, Premal Patel 3-28) lost to Overstone Park 150-7 (Ryan Arnold 28, James Sales 43, Jordan Capel 32, Theo Brooks 3-45) by 3 wkts

Irthlingborough Town 300-5 (Craig Fowler 61, Neil White 60, Kieran Fowler 63no, Jon Potkins 30no) winning draw versus Old Northamptonians IIs 239-7 (James Hill 31, Daniel Harris 34, Richard Hudson 76no, Kieran Fowler 3-80)

East Haddon 233-5 (Ed Smith 59, Robbie Povey 32, Jack Dudleston 45, Faisal Khaliq 42) winning draw versus Loddington & Mawsley 188-7 (Jaymesh Patel 27, James Coles 31, Faisal Khaliq 3-34)

Burton Latimer 104 all out (Aiden Cunningham 31, Luke Odell 27, Joshua Whitehead 6-26, Jake Vickers 3-32) beat Stony Stratford 80 all out (Michael Wells 39, Will Baines 6-36) by 24 runs

Division Two

Weldon 302-7 (Sinjin Bulbring 33, Luke Cummins 154, Dan Wells 38) beat Thrapston 86 all out (Jamie Kay 4-10) by 216 runs

Wellingborough OGs 156 all out (Gary Small 42, Vikram Mazumdar 36, Nadir Haider 5-52, Daniel Oldham 3-31) lost to Peterborough Town IIs 158-3 (Balaji Ganesan 74no, Stuart Williams 35) by 7 wkts

Northampton Saints IIs 141 all out lost to Old 145-2 by 8 wkts

Rothwell Town 192 all out (Malisha Kanniangara 59no, Marc Jackson 60no) lost to Long Buckby 193-6 (Duncan Harris 65, Richard Bott 41, Warren Courtney 32no, Richard Panter 3-28) by 4 wkts

St Crispin & Ryelands 238-4 (Ashley Starmer 95, Ben Harris 67no, Luke Mcafee 3-37) winning draw versus Great Houghton 141-7 (Charles Hart 33no, Ashley Starmer 3-19)

Finedon Dolben IIs 263 all out (Andy Daniels 143, Vinay Mistry 5-40) beat Isham 233-9 (Tim Robinson 70, Ryan Conyard 59, George Chudley 42, Ben Ross 3-42)

Division Three

Wollaston IIs 267-6 (Steve Musgrave 52, Marcus Shelton 78, Joshua Steggles 62, Lewis North-Row 49, John Hart 4-44) beat Podington 87 all out (Lewis North-Row 5-24) by 180 runs

Wellingborough Indians 195 all out (Anand Panchal 35, Harsh Patel 32no, Adam Malin 3-38, Jed Jenkins 3-49) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 181-9 (Barney Paterson 27, Anup Patel 50, Priyadatt Joshi 3-9) by 14 runs

Geddington IIs 230-8 (Mark Thomas 72, Benjamin York 45, Mitchell Gaitskell 3-25, Andy Davies 3-27) beat Stony Stratford IIs 180 all out (Jamie Walsh 29, Mitchell Gaitskell 29no, Jack Connelly 3-52) by 50 runs

Horton House IIs 45 all out (Danny Harris 5-14) lost to Rushden and Higham Town IIs 49-1 by 9 wkts

Oundle Town IIs 177-8 (Nehal Patel 74, Simon Denton 38, Scott Lawson 3-21, Nathan McDonald 3-44) beat Irchester 127 all out (Jack Roberts 3-14, Cameron Hills 3-17) by 50 runs

Brixworth IIs 232 all out (Adam Shulver 49, Paul Gardner 34, David Bodily 65no) lost to Heyford 237-2 (Calum Renshaw 101no, JAmes Edwards 127no) by 8 wkts

Division Four

Wellingborough Town IIs 302-5 (Sam Coleman 101, Zachary Bean 67, Richard Curtis 65, Tim Coleman 34no) beat Kempston Hammers 132 all out (Leon Harvey 38, Karl Tapp 3-16) by 170 runs

St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 178 all out (Jonathan Funnell 70, Daniel O’Dell 3-45) beat Bold Dragoon 157 all out (Martin Wall 27, Adam Massey 3-28, Jack Goodman 4-41, Dan Herbert 3-28) by 21 runs

Raunds Town 83 all out (James York 42, Tony Thurman 4-15, Ryan Alderson 4-23) lost to S & L Corby 86-1 (Martin Pearce 44no, Ryan Alderson 27no) by 9 wkts

Finedon Dolben IIIs 65 all out (Kunal Patel 3-26) lost to Overstone Park IIs 66-5 (James Farrow 3-31) by 5 wkts

Bowden IIs 291-5 (Karl Pollard 65, Francis Finnermore 79, Charlie Standley 40, Sam Gomez 30no, Joshua Bott 32) beat Harlestone 165 all out (Stephen Ball 41, John Marshall 43, Stephen Bellamy 4-19, Sam Freer 3-48) by 126 runs

West Haddon & Guilsborough 43 all out (Lee Bell 4-12, Lachlan Dinger 3-0) lost to Great Oakley 46-1 by 9 wkts

Division Five

Cogenhoe 201 all out (Daniel McLaughlin 112, Callum Bentley 5-35, Martin Lewis 3-20) lost to Yelvertoft 202-7 (Bradley Fellows 30, John Eccles 49, Andrew O’Neill 38, Jack Morrissey 4-44) by 3 wkts

Kettering Town IIs 203 all out (Jeremy Lines 42, Graham Smart 31, Tom Smith 27, Andrew Lyne 5-44) beat Stony Stratford IIIs 198-9 (Andy Preston 42, Andy Holmes 28, Huw Turner 37, Suraj Dholakia 3-36) by 5 runs

Burton Latimer IIs 259-7 (Alan Sewell 27, Alex Berry 28, Sven Sartain 27, David Hood 58no, Will Brooks 30no) beat Rushton 165 all out (Dean Joy 40, Dane Lingley 46, Alan Sewell 5-13) by 94 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 67 all out lost to Weekley & Warkton IIs 68-9 by 1 wkt

Spencer Bruerne 225 all out (James Crighton 31, Sam Heath 88, Matthew Lewis 4-36) beat Carrib United 219-8 (Fabian Cummins 48, Ming Hestic 27) by 6 runs

Irthlingborough Town IIs 71 all out (Harry Potkins 27, Nicholas Boon 6-23) lost to Bedford 72-3 by 7 wkts

Division Six

Thrapston IIs 230-3 (Andy Ward 46, Ffrancon Williams 37, Thomas Hollingsworth 68no, Andy Stoker 50) beat S & L Corby IIs 133 all out (Mike McGeown 32, Darren Hall 4-38) by 97 runs

Bugbrooke 187 all out (Jonathan Goodson 85no, Oliver Coleman 50, Jamie Hart 3-20, Philip Cross 3-33) lost to Rothwell Town IIs 166 all out (Greville Henshaw 31, Jonathan Swann 45) by 21 runs

Obelisk 228-3 (Gary Bliss 109, Michael Charnley 67no) beat Podington 177-7 (Alan Coleman 43, J S Chambers 30, David Lloyd-Jones 30) by 51 runs

Willioughby 202 all out (Ashley Rayner 98, Martin Nichols 49) lost to Loddington & Mawsley IIs 206-7 (Steve Denton 60, George Denton 62, Harry Marshall 29, Dan Farrow 3-29) by 3 wkts

Isham IIs 155-8 beat East Haddon IIs 65 all out by 90 runs

Division Seven

Bowden 228-9 (Fergus Kenny 74, Daniel Wenlock 32, Wepener Groenwald 32, Tejas Patel 3-35) beat Wellingborough Indians 162 all out (Pankaj Patel 64, Wepener Groenwald 3-39) by 97 runs

Bugbrooke IIs 150 all out (Nick Fox 46, James Garrard 33, Matthew Cove 3-26) lost to Old Northamptonians IVs 151-5 (David White 56, Veeran Lala 31, Elliot Atherton 3-36) by five wickets

Earls Barton IIs 134-4 (George Crisp 45, Mark Waples 38no, Jack Gardner 3-35) beat Mears Ashby 131 all out (Jamie Burrows 44, George Crisp 4-17) by six wickets

Overstone Park IIIs 195-9 (Aum Raykar 61, Benjamin Sales 39no) beat Desborough Town IIs 161 all out (Kevin Williams 4-24) by 34 runs

Sun Hardingstone 77-1 (Ian Roberts 31no) beat Gretton 74 all out (Liam Park 38, Jonny Give 4-14, Alex Piper 3-28) by nine wickets

Division eight

Wellingborough OGs IIs 149 all out (Matthew Bailey 58, Nathan Joshi 30, Rujul Singh 3-22, Mitchell Boffin 3-22) beat Horton House IIIs 96 all out (Jordan Gilbey 3-25, Matthew Ward 4-15) by 53 runs

St Crispin & Ryelands 60-1 (Marcus Broome 31no) beat Weldon IIs 58 all out (William Palmer 4-24, Luke Hunter 5-9) by 8 wkts

Irchester IIs 179 all out (Andy Cotter 64, Charles Cotter 41, Daniel Piggott 4-46) lost to Raunds Town IIs 181-4 (Stuart Abbott 49, Chris Lack 60no) by 6 wkts

Old IIs 240-9 (James Hope 33, J Brightman 44, Michael Cawley 41, Andy Hayward 43, Jordan Smith 3-36, Christopher Peck 3-34) beat Heyford IIs 160 all out (Aidan Webster 28, Sean Hopkins 36, Benjamin Elston 3-22, Stuart Gilmour 3-43) by 80 runs

Long Buckby IIs 137 all out (Devan Sisodiya 37, Max Harris 35, Owen Lumley 3-24, Liam Bailey 3-34) lost to Barton Seagrave 139-2 (Liam Piddington 101no) by 8 wkts

Division Nine

St Michael’s 170 all out (Martin Baker 31, Ian Geddes 56, Nathan Folkes 3-35) lost to Wollaston IIIs 171-4 (Andy Luck 64no, Hayden Melly 30, Darren Laughton 31, Craig Boddington 30no) by 6 wkts

Oundle Town IIIs 162 all out (Oliver Ford 46, Will Park 28, John Parry 4-20) lost to Little Harrowden 165-2 (Jack Tenney 54no, Matthew Roberts 79no) by 8 wkts

Geddington IIIs 151 all out (Brodie Biddle 42, Harry Spence 29, Max Aldridge 3-30, Naresh Bains 3-42, Vishal Sharma 3-14) beat Kettering Town IIIs 110 all out (Vishal Sharma 38, Brooklyn Biddle 3-25, Mark Pearson 3-14, Dave Wood 3-8) by 41 runs

Brigstock IIs 239-4 (Bradley Morris 69, Jamie Mills 71, Simon Goodson 44no) beat Brixworth IIIs 41 all out (Jonathan Croker 4-23, Joseph Goodson 3-3) by 198 runs

Division 10

Wellingborough Town IIIs 205-9 (Ryan Carter 59, Imran Yousaf 52, Lewis Carr 30, Stephen Turner 3-45, Karl Peasnall 4-50) beat Weekley & Warkton IIIs 95 all out (Joseph Whitney 3-25) by 110 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 107 all out (Damian Groves 34, Niall Ferry 3-26) lost to Burton Latimer IIIs 108-6 (Tyler Jolley 54, Nathan Browne 5-16) by 4 wkts

Harlestone IIs 114 all out beat Finedon Dolben IVs 105 all out by 9 runs

Sun Hardingstone IIs 184-9 (Paul Larkin 31, Robert Anderson 31, Matthew Mooney 35no, Liam Morrissey 3-50) beat Cogenhoe IIs 95 all out (Marc Gilham 33, Matthew Mooney 3-12, Sooraj Premsagar 5-24) by 89 runs

Division 11

Thrapston IIIs 212-5 (Jeremy Burdett 40, Braeden Bettles 51) beat Irthlingborough Town IIIs 64 all out (Stuart Durman 6-14) by 148 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 129-9 beat Old IIIs 122 all out by 7 runs

Barby IIIs 140 all out (Alex Watson 43) lost to Old Northamptonians Vs 141-5 (John Bishop 40, Jake Thomas 43) by 5 wkts

St Crispin & Ryelands IVs 66 all out (Robert Kennedy 3-17, Stuart Schofield 3-3) lost to Obelisk IIs 67-2 (Carl White 36no) by 8 wkts

Grange Park 206-9 (Anand Kumar 31, Rob Pinnington 42, Darren Purse 33, Nick Bonser 3-31, Tom Irimpan 3-26) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 107 all out (Anand Kumar 3-23, Luca Steel 4-17) by 99 runs

Division 12

Kettering Town IVs 127 all out (Ian Russell 40, Jack Scott 3-40, Jamie Miller 3-24) beat S & L Corby IIIs 79 all out (Jamie Miller 43no, Sean Turner 6-24, Mike Storey 3-9) by 48 runs

Northampton Saints IVs 184-9 (Charlie Darbyshire 34, Dave Shardlow 61, Tony Coles 3-39) beat Mears Ashby IIs 164 all out (Jamie Chamberlain 31, Calvin Green 28, Lewis Shelton 5-10) by 20 runs

Horton House IVs 128 all out (Matthew Johns 3-28, Miles Knight 4-27) lost to Geddington IVs 131-2 (Paul Rowden 41no, Matthew Johns 57) by 8 wkts

Bugbrooke IIIs 213-4 (John Stretton 102no, Steven Tomlin 29) beat West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 208-8 (Nathan Wallinger 106, James Roffe 30, Edward Malone 3-26, John Stretton 3-51) by 5 runs

Division 13

Weldon IIIs 154 all out (Matthew Hay 118, Zeshan Munawar 4-37, Amir Sultan 4-24) lost to Carrib United IIs 155-5 (Kashif Najeeb 27no, Jordon Joseph 3-19) by 5 wkts

Stony Stratford Vs 59 all out (Jay Manson 3-2) lost to Great Oakley IIs 60-2 by 8 wkts

Thapston IIIs 279-4 (Andrew Thomas 86, Aaron Clipston 73, Charlie Coulson 56no) beat Brixworth IVs 172-9 (Martin Batchelor 35, Lee Deacon 98, Benjamin Fell 3-41) by 107 runs

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Premier Division: Brigstock v Geddington, Finedon Dolben v Brixworth, Oundle v Desborough, Peterborough v Northampton Saints, Rushden & Higham v Horton House, Wollaston v Old Northamptonians.

Division One: Earls Barton v Kettering, East Haddon v Kislingbury, Loddington & Mawsley v Weekley & Warkton, Old Northamptonians IIs v Burton Latimer, Overstone Park v Irthlingborough, Stony Stratford v Wellingborough Town.

Division Two: Isham v Great Houghton, Northampton Saints IIs v Weldon, Old v Peterborough IIs, Old Grammarians v Finedon Dolben IIs, Rothwell v Thrapston, St Crispin & Ryelands v Long Buckby.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Stony Stratford IIs, Geddington IIs v Wellingborough Indians, Heyford v Irchester, Horton House IIs v Oundle IIs, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Wollaston IIs, Podington v Rushden & Higham IIs.

Division Four: Bold Dragoon v Harlestone, Bowden v S&L Corby, Kempston v Great Oakley, Raunds v Finedon Dolben IIIs, Wellingborough Town IIs v Overstone Park IIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs.

Division Five: Burton Latimer IIs v Bedford Town, Irthlingborough IIs v Carrib United, Kettering IIs v Northampton Saints IIIs, Rushton v Yelvertoft, Spencer Bruerne v Stony Stratford IIIs, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Cogenhoe.

Division Six: Bugbrooke v Podington IIs, Obelisk v Loddington & Mawsley IIs, S&L Corby IIs v Rothwell IIs, Thrapston IIs v Isham IIs, Willoughby v East Haddon IIs.

Division Seven: Desborough IIs v Hardingstone, Gretton v Bowden IIs, Old Northamptonians IVs v Mears Ashby, Overstone Park IIIs v Earls Barton IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Bugbrooke IIs.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Old Grammarians IIs, Irchester IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs, Long Buckby IIs v Raunds IIs, Weldon IIs v Old IIs.

Division Nine: Geddington IIIs v Little Harrowden, Great Houghton IIs v St Michaels (N), Kislingbury IIs v Brigstock IIs, Oundle IIIs v Brixworth IIIs, Wollaston IIIs v Kettering IIIs.

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Hardingstone IIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs, Harlestone IIs v Abington Pheonix, Stony Stratford IVs v Bold Dragoon IIs.

Division 11: Barby IIIs v Obelisk IIs, Irthlingborough IIIs v Old IIIs, Rushden & Higham IIIs v Old Northamptonians Vs, St Crispin & Ryelands IVs v Thrapston IIIs.

Division 12: Geddington IVs v S&L Corby IIIs, Kettering IVs v Bugbrooke IIIs, Mears Ashby IIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, Northampton Saints IVs v Horton House IVs, West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Barton Seagrave IIs.

Division 13: Carrib United IIs v Stony Stratford Vs, Great Oakley IIs v Willoughby IIs, Isham Zingari v Weldon IIIs, Thrapston IVs v Brixworth IVs.

