NCL CRICKET: Heathfield’s all-round efforts not enough to rescue ONs

Old Northamptonians endured another nightmare afternoon as they were beaten by Peterborough Town by three wickets in a low scoring encounter at Billing Road.

All looked to be going okay for ONs as openers Rob White and Tom Heathfield steered them to 32 without loss, but once White was dismissed by Mark Edwards, the wheels well and truly came off.

Saints IIs against Isham

ONs slumped from 32 for none to 73 for eight and were eventually shot out for just 94 in 37.1 overs, with Edwards wreaking havoc as he claimed six for 29. Heathfield was ONs’ top scorer with 20.

If Peterborough thought they were going to cruise to their victory target they were soon given a reality check as Heathfield claimed five for 59 to reduce them to 71 for six, but the visitors held their and got over the line at 95 for seven in 21 overs.

Saints failed to build on their previous week’s win over ONs, as they slipped to an 88-run defeat at Geddington.

Bradley Armer cracked 122 and Andy Reynoldson 50 as Geddington made 266 for four in their 50 overs, with Mojammed Rozvi taking two for 76 for Saints.

Saints IIs against Isham

Saints were in decent shape at 98 for two in reply, but wickets started to fall steadily and, despite the efforts of opener Emilio Gay, who hit 69, and 28 from Zaakir Khawaja, nobody else could stick around as they were bowled out for 178 in 48.1 overs.

George Parker took three for 61 for Geddington.

Horton House are second from bottom in the table and still looking for their first win of the season after they were beaten by 60 runs by reigning champions Finedon Dolben - but they will be rueing letting strong positions slip in both innings.

Finedon made 276 for five declared from 45 overs, with Greig Hofbauer cracking 114 not out and Jack Chopping 53 not out - the pair getting their side out of a hole at 107 for five, with Will Charter claiming two for 19.

Jim Lyon plays a straight bat for Isham against Saints IIs

Ewan Cox (80) and Ben Coddington (40) then steered Horton to 111 for one as they set about chasing victory, but once they were out the innings fell away as Horton were dismissed for 216 from 474.1 overs.

For Finedon, Chopping claimed three for 31 and Chris Todd three for 25.

Brixworth’s struggles continued as they were beaten by four wickets at Desborough.

Joe Gordon was Desborough’s hero with the ball, claiming five for 20, as Brixworth were shot out for just 92, Tony Hall grabbing three for 52.

Saints IIs v Isham

Luke Evans did at least give the home side a scare as his four for 33 had Desborough in trouble, but Wayne Steed’s 25 not out proved crucial as they stumbled over the line at 93 for six - although the top scorer was extras, with 27!

In the other games, Rushden & Higham saw off Wollaston by one wicket and Brigstock beat Oundle Town by seven wickets.

Details from these matches, and every other game in the Northants Cricket League, are listed below.

RESULTS

SATURDAY, MAY 18

PREMIER DIVISION

Horton House versus Finedon Dolben

Wollaston 171 all out (Praveen Chandran 30, Lewis North-Row 27, Christopher Perry 57, Chris Law 5-21) lost to Rushden & Higham Town 172-9 (Liam Gough 44, Chanaka Ruwansiri 47, Shea Gribben 4-48, Andrew Kowal 3-22) by 1 wkt

Oundle Town 130 all out (C Craig 78, Tashwin Lukas 5-62) lost to Brigstock 132-3 (Patrick Croker 43no, George Groenland 37no) by 7 wkts

Old Northamptonians 94 all out (Mark Edwards 6-29) lost to Peterborough Town 95-7 (Chris Milner 27, Tom Heathfield 5-59) by 3 wkts

Finedon Dolben 276-5dec (Sean Davis 29, Jack Keeping 39, Greig Hofbauer 114no, Jack Chopping 53no) beat Horton House 216 all out (Ewan Cox 80, Ben Coddington 40, Liam Redding 34, Jack Chopping 3-31, Chris Todd 3-25) by 60 runs

Geddington 266-4 (Bradley Armer 122, Jack Parker 43, Andrew Reynoldson 50) beat Northampton Saints 178 all out (Emilio Gray 69, Zaakir Khawaja 28, George Parker 3-61, Chris Murdoch 3-23) by 88 runs

Brixworth 92 all out (Tony Hall 3-52, Joe Gordon 5-20) lost to Desborough Town 93-6 (Luke Evans 4-33) by 4 wkts

Division One

Weekley & Warkton 152 all out (Jacob Palmer 36, Waqar Ali 5-39) beat Old Northamptonians IIs 32 all out (Michael Evans 4-18, James Smith 5-10) by 120 runs

Earls Barton 182-9 (Tom Mills 52, Leigh Sheridan 43, Matt Nel 37, Nicholas Herbert 3-24, Ben Roberts 3-35) winning draw versus Loddington & Mawsley 159-8 (Martin Prowse 30, Andrew Flint 32, Josh Plowright 30, James McDermott 3-55, Leigh Sheridan 3-30)

Burton Latimer 197 all out (Aiden Cunningham 36, Luke Odell 48, Ben Swingler 3-45) lost to Kislingbury Temperance 200-5 (Nick Kingsnorth 41, Daniel Bendon 52, Eddie Fowler 40) by 5 wkts

Kettering Town 83 all out (Steven Wilson 27, Dean Bryce 3-29, Irfan Marofkhail 3-11, Graham Simpson 3-15) lost to Stony Stratford 84-2 (Blayde Capell 31no) by 8 wkts

Wellingborough Town 238 all out (Thomas Howes 50, Jake Westley 33, Darren Trotter 50no) lost to Irthlingborough Town 239-6 (Craig Fowler 55, Martin Hills 55, Kieran Fowler 31, Neil White 40) by 4 wkts

East Haddon 191 all out (Richard Hardwick 32, Faisal Khaliq 42, Matthew Jones 6-45) lost to Overstone Park 192-5 (Charles Edwards 60, Ryan Arnold 54, Chris Plowman 4-50) by 5 wkts

Division Two

Long Buckby 86 all out (Luke Cummins 4-32) lost to Weldon 90-9 (Luke Cummins 3-13) by 1 wkt

Peterborough Town IIs 165-9 (Edd Alexander 33, Nadir Haider 48no, Matt Rowe 4-44, Mike Roberts 3-22) interrupted draw versus St Crispin & Ryelands 140-4 (Brian Davis 36, Connor Parnell 3-27)

Old 231-6 (Ben Street 55, Declan Ryan 104no, Sam Street 28, Lahkan Trivedi 3-29) winning draw versus Wellingborough OGs 171-9 (Faz Shah 32, Daniel Austin 30, Anthony Shepherson 28, Kane Brierley 30, Jamie Denny 4-50)

Isham 254-7 (Nilesh Patel 27, Dominic Barritt 72, Tim Robinson 79, Phillip Young 3-79) beat Northampton Saints IIs 247 all out (Kamran Muhammad 40, Liam Bligh 80no, Mohammad Shoaib Yaqub 39, Brendan Bath 40, Damian Reid 4-92, Simon Court 3-55) by 7 runs

Thrapston 133 all out (Will Groenland 35, James Pampin 40, Matthew Afford 4-30) beat Great Houghton 126 all out (Charles Hart 51, Andy Usher 30, Tom McNally 4-41, Amer Hussain 3-38) by 7 runs

Finedon Dolben IIs 168 all out (Nathan Clarke 33, Martin Bennett 47, Mark Albright 4-57) beat Rothwell Town 110 all out (Marcus Steed 31, Tejas Patel 3-28, Joe Grafikowski 3-34) by 58 runs

Division Three

Wollaston IIs 201-6 (Marcus Shelton 50, Mark Carter 38) beat Oundle Town IIs 131 all out (Matthew Ingram 73, Callum Robertson 3-5) by 86 runs

Horton House IIs 119 all out (Raul Patel 3-12, Priyadatt Joshi 3-23) beat Wellingborough Indians 72 all out (Stephen Finch 4-4) by 47 runs

Stony Stratford IIs 174 all out (Simon Chapman 35) lost to Podington 175-8 (Louis Toseland 48, Liam Souster 42no, Steve Bellew 5-12, George Wood 3-13) by 2 wkts

Irchester 198-7 (Thomas Duxson 42, Brendon Tate 27, Daniel Whitbread 28no, Aidan Payne 3-39) beat Rushden & Higham Town IIs 140 all out (Tom Smith 60, Thomas Duxson 3-27, Jack Woods 3-26) by 58 runs

Heyford 244-9 (Martyn Cory 31, Rory Smallbone 35, Matthew Barker 54, Will Cooper-Harris 59no, Brad Richardson 3-40, Anup Patel 3-56) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 52 all out (James Edwards 8-19) by 192 runs

Brixworth IIs 207-7 (Phil Perryman 43, Paul Gardner 29, Adam Shulver 51, Ceri Roberts 44no) beat Geddington IIs 122 all out (Colin Judd 45, Stuart Bonthuys 3-26, Ross McLean 3-24, Ben Carrick 3-28) by 85 runs

Division Four

Wellingborough Town IIs 93 all out (Daniel O’Dell 3-30, Martin Wall 4-19) lost to Bold Dragoon 94-6 (Zaheer Iqbal 43no, Qaseem Dawlatzi 3-15) by 4 wkts

Raunds Town 93 all out (Lewis Gates 103, Phillip Woolley 30no, Dan Herbert 4-60) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 93 all out (Ben Harris 29, Ollie Bates 3-23) by 104 runs

S & L Corby 138 all out (Martin Pearce 43, Kunal Patel 3-17, Matthew Hawes 4-49) lost to Overstone Park IIs 142-2 (Neel Patel 35, David Pollard 68) by 8 wkts

Kempston Hammers versus West Haddon & Guilsborough was cancelled

Finedon Dolben IIIs 84 all out (William Webb 33, John Burdett 4-9, Amir Ahmed 3-4, Jitesh Thanawalla 3-11) lost to Harlestone 90-0 (Jonathan Elder 58no) by 10 wkts

Bowden 168-9 (Anthony Paton 27, Joshua Bott 37) beat Great Oakley 166-9 (Chris York 36, Lee Bell 37, Aaron Bell 28, Joshua Bott 3-37, Anthony Roberts 3-20) by runs

Division Five

Stony Stratford IIs 161 all out (Neil Allen 29, Andy Holmes 51, Stuart Gulliver 37, Jake Morrissey 3-35) lost to Cogenhoe 165-1 (Henry Swallow 67no, Daniel McLaughlin 56no) by 9 wkts

Spencer Bruerne 186 all out (Sam Heath 35, Josh Muscutt-Brown 40, Aaron Lingley 3-29) lost to Rushton 190-6 (Geoff Thompson 27, John Fletcher 78no, Josh Muscutt-Brown 4-23) by 4 wkts

Weekley & Warkton 162 all out (Tom Ablitt 74no, Cedric Miller 3-29) lost to Carrib United 164-8 (Ming Hestic 63, Cole Stretcher 3-32) by 2 wkts

Irthlingborough Town IIs 65 all out (Mark Parker 27, Luke Styman 5-15, Bhavin 3-0)lost to Burton Latimer IIs 66-2 (Liam Sayles 27no) by 8 wkts

Bedford 130-8 (Shiv Odera 42, Maninder Singh 32, Baldip Kang 4-31) beat Kettering Town IIs 112 all out (Kieran Kakkad 27, Baldip Kang 27, Arjun Manku 3-19) by 18 runs

Division Six

Thrapston IIs 101 all out (Frandon Williams 37, Thomas Hollingsworth 32, Ryan Rayment 4-27, Gary Bliss 3-31, Billy Foreman 3-11) lost to Obelisk 81-3 (Gary Bliss 32no, Michael Charnley 37) by 7 wkts

Bugbrooke 265 all out (Chris Goodson 50, Ciaran Thomas 33, Kenneth Dobbins 94no, Reece Barnes 49no) lost to S&L Corby IIs 269-5 (Ryan Alderson 146no, Muhammad Ahsan 62, Mike McGeown 43no, Ben Packman 3-36) by 5 wkts

Rothwell Town IIs 60 all out (Callum Hanks 3-18, Nikesh Mistry 3-6) lost to Willoughby 61-1 by 9 wkts

East Haddon IIs 95 all out (Farooki Khan 3-3) lost to Podington IIs 96-3 (Gary Fowler 31, J S Chambers 31no) by 7 wkts

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 192 all out (Adam Roberts 55, Scott Ramsay 76, Om Ganatra 4-47, Brendon Hawker 3-7) beat Isham IIs 81 all out (Ryan Hawthorn 4-24, George Denton 3-12) by 111 runs

Division Seven

Sun Hardingstone 192-7 (Ben Miller 48, Harry Middleton 46no) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 123 all out (Jonny Grove 4-11) by 69 runs

Wellingborough Indians IIs 167 all out lost to Overstone Park IIIs 178-5 by 5 wkts

Earls Barton IIs 198-5 (Jack Patching 63, Peter Brooks 54no, Steven Hobbs 3-35) beat Bugbrooke IIs 131 all out (Patrick Johnson 30, James Gerrard 46, Matthew Desborough 4-21) by 5 wkts

Mears Ashby 128 all out (Michael Pennington 41, Fergus Kenny 3-6, Jensen Colley 3-5) lost to Bowden IIs 129-6 (Robert Gomez 29, Daniel Wenlock 39) by 4 wkts

Division Eight

Old IIs 115 all out (Athiq Thamby 31, Anurag Bankley 3-11, Jordan Gilbey 3-27) beat Wellingborough OGs IIs 109 all out (Carl O’Dell 3-37, Stuart Gilmour 3-21) by 6 runs

St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 110 all out (Spencer Hack 45, Kevin Taylor 3-8, Finn Herrington 3-28) lost to Horton House IIIs 111-8 (Mark Glover 45, Paul Smith 5-25) by 2 wkts

Heyford IIs 221-8 (Mark Ferguson 55, Sean Hopkins 57no, Daniel Piggott 3-30) beat Raunds Town IIs 56 all out (Jordan Smith 3-16, Ben Taylor 5-31) by 165 runs

Irchester IIIs 187-8 (Charles Cotter 86no, Kris Batley 50) beat Long Buckby IIs 98 all out (Alex Rogers 3-10, Lewis Cupoli 3-26) by 89 runs

Weldon IIs 124 all out (Alfie Pye 41, Andrew Pollard 27, Liam Bailey 5-37) lost to Barton Seagrave 125-7 (Liam Piddington 31, Tony Clampin 44) by 3 wkts

Division Nine

St Michael’s Northampton 133-3 (Tom Marlow 103no) beat Oundle Town IIIs 131 all out (Ben Weatherington 69, Neil Westland 4-40) by 7 wkts

Brixworth IIIs 175 all out (Robert Dow 59, John Mayer 58, David York 3-23) lost to Kettering Town IIIs 181-4 (Ethan Smart 39, Hardeep Singh 78no) by 6 wkts

Brigstock IIs 151 all out (Bradley Morris 29, Jack Tenney 5-49) beat Little Harrowden 122-8 (Jack Tenney 57, Jonathan Croker 3-13) by 29 runs

Division 10

Cogenhoe IIs 139-7 (Mark Bird 51no, Alex Taylor 3-42, Matthew Sleight 3-28) beat Harlestone IIs 61 all out (Mark Bird 4-17, Gareth Goddard 3-9) by 3 wkts

Bold Dragoon IIs 147-9 (Mark Holliday 77no, Ketan Kadakia 3-17) beat Stony Stratford IVs 141-9 (Rob Wells 45, Hugh Smith 6-35) by 8 runs

Abington Phoenix 183-9 (Nimalraj Balsingam 51, Sooraj Premsagar 4-27) beat Sun Hardingstone IIs 125 all out (Bryn Taylor 30, Ajil Unnikrishnan 5-32) by 58 runs

Division 11

Spencer Bruerne IIs 85 all out (Alan York 31, Chris Burdett 3-21) lost to Thrapston IIIs 87-0 (Mike Coyne 52no) by 10 wkts

Barby IIIs 143 all out (John Hardbattle 33, Chey Manzella 45, Tom Hill 40, Russell Eady 5-34, John Longley 3-12) lost to Rushden & Higham Town IIIs 144-4 (Anthony Jupp 42, Scott Russell 35no, Kishor Patel 37no) by 6 wkts

Old Northamptonians Vs 95 all out (Stuart Buglass 33, Stuart Stevenson 6-26) beat Irthlingborough Town IIIs 73 all out (Harry Potkins 29, Haydn Taylor 5-9, Chris Pedel 3-9) by 22 runs

Obelisk IIs 172-8 (Brian Robinson 66, Robert Kennedy 37) beat Old IIIs 129 all out (Duncan White 33, Stuart Schofield 4-29) by 43 runs

Division 12

Bugbrooke IIIs 121 all out (Nick Croft 32, Andrew O’Rourke 7-14, Alun Watkins 3-11) beat Wellingborough OGs IIIs 72 all out (James Culverhouse 3-14) by 49 runs

S & L Corby IIIs 26 all out (Joshua Smith 4-15) lost to Barton Seagrave 27-1 by 9 wkts

Northampton Saints IVs 73 all out lost to Geddington 74-2 (George York 46no) by 8 wkts

Mears Ashby IIs 190 all out (Stuart Gray 35, Ben Cole 28, Brendan Marais 42no, Sean Turner 5-35) beat Kettering Town IVs 170 out (Adam Spencer 43, Sean Turner 39) by 20 runs

West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 186 all out (Nate Button 27, Nathan Wallinger 33, Seb Tubb 79, Mitchell Boffin 4-35, Richard Staff 3-19) beat Horton House IVs 136-7 (Rob Wills 77) by 50 runs

Division 13

Isham Zingari 41 all out (Justin Hanks 3-5, Kamesh Ganti 3-9) lost to Willoughby IIs 43-1 (James Goodwin 27no) by 9 wkts

Pytchley 130 all out (Nathan Collis 29, Jacob Taylor 6-33, Chloe Hay 3-16) lost to Weldon IIIs 131-8 (Matthew Hay 73no) by 2 wkts

Carrib United IIs 135 all out (Chris Hope 3-25) beat Thrapston IVs 43 all out (Ishtiaq Ali 4-16) by 92 runs

Brixworth IVs conceded to Stony Stratford

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Premier Division: Brixworth v Peterborough, Desborough v Northampton Saints, Geddington v Finedon Dolben, Horton House v Wollaston, Old Northamptonians v Brigstock, Oundle v Rushden.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Stony Stratford, East Haddon v Loddington, Irthlingborough Town v Old Northamptonians IIs, Kettering v Overstone Park, Kislingbury v Wellingborough Town, Weekley &Warkton v Earls Barton.

Division Two: Finedon Dolben IIs v Isham, Great Houghton v St Crispin & Ryelands, Long Buckby v Rothwell, Northampton Saints IIs v Old, Peterborough IIs v Old Grammarians, Weldon v Thrapston.

Division Three: Heyford v Brixworth IIs, Irchester v Oundle IIs, Rushden & Higham IIs v Horton House IIs, Stony Stratford IIs v Geddington IIs, Wellingborough Indians v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Wollaston IIs v Podington.

Division Four: Great Oakley v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Harlestone v Bowden, Overstone Park IIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs, S&L Corby v Raunds, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Bold Dragoon, Wellingborough Town IIs v Kempston.

Division Five: Bedford Town v Irthlingborough Town IIs, Caribbean United v Spencer Bruerne, Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Rushton v Burton Latimer IIs, Stony Stratford IIIs v Kettering IIs, Yelvertoft v Cogenhoe.

Division Six: Isham IIs v East Haddon IIs, Loddington IIs v Willoughby, Podington IIs v Obelisk Kingsthorpe, Rothwell IIs v Bugbrooke, Thrapston IIs v S&L Corby IIs.

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs, Bugbrooke IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs, Earls Barton IIs v Mears Ashby, Hardingstone v Gretton, Overstone Park IIIs v Desborough IIs.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Long Buckby IIs, Old IIs v Heyford IIs, Old Grammarians IIs v Horton House IIIs, Raunds IIs v Irchester IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Weldon IIs.

Division Nine: Brigstock IIs v Brixworth IIIs, Kettering IIIs v Geddington IIIs, Little Harrowden v Oundle IIIs, St Michaels (N) v Wollaston IIIs.

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs v Overstone Park IVs, Burton Latimer IIIs v Stony Stratford IVs, Cogenhoe IIs v Hardingstone IIs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Harlestone IIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs.

Division 11: Grange Park v Rushden & Higham IIIs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Barby IIIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Old IIIs, Thrapston IIIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs.

Division 12: Bugbrooke IIIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Horton House IVs v Geddington IVs, Mears Ashby IIs v Northampton Saints Grendon IVs, S&L Corby IIIs v Kettering IVs.

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Thrapston IVs, Stony Stratford Vs v Great Oakley IIs, Weldon IIIs v Caribbean United IIs

Horton House versus Finedon Dolben

Greig Hofbauer hits out on his way to 114 not out for Finedon against Horton

Horton House v Finedon Dolben