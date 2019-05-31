NCL CRICKET: Gay smashes unbeaten century as Saints thrash Brixworth

Northants youngster Emilio Gay hit a superb 104 not out from just 72 balls to steer Saints to a 10-wicket win over Brixworth.

The result sees the Birchfield Road East outfit move up to fifth in the Premier Division table.

Mark Wolstenholme led the way with the ball for the home side, taking three for 21 as Brixworth were bowled out for a modest 180.

There were also three wickets for Mohammed Rizvi (3-53) and a couple apiece for Jake Higginbotham and Mayur Odedra, while for Brixworth Henry Timm and Ben Carrick both hot 39.

Teenager Gay and opening partner Jack Mousley then took control as they cantered to 181 without loss in 40 overs.

Gay hit 13 fours and three sixes in his ton, while Mousley eased to 66 not out from 65 balls at the other end.

Old Northamptonians returned to winning ways as they survived a dramatic batting collapse to return from Finedon Dolben with a hard-earned three-wicket win.

An excellent bowling performance from ONs saw them dismiss Finedon for just 177, with skipper Rob White taking four for 45 and Tom Heathfield two for 31.

For Finedon, Drew Brierley made 41, Vicram Sohail 33 and Northants man Tom Sole 28.

ONs looked to be coasting home as the eased to 139 without loss, but once White was out for 94 from just 57 balls, having hit six sixes and 11 fours, the jitters set in.

ONs lost seven wickets for just 16 runs, and when opener Tom Heathfield went for 49 they were suddenly 155 for seven and in danger of losing.

The Northampton side held their nerve though, and Daniel Hill (14no) and Nicholas Cooper (12no) steered them to 181 for seven and the win.

For Finedon, Jack Chopping took five for 34 and Sohail two for 43.

The win sees ONs move to sixth in the table, 32 points adrift of leaders Brigstock who thrashed struggling Horton House by 276 runs!

Suk Singh hammered an unbeaten 124, and there was 78 from George Groenland and 74 not out from Asim Butt as Brigstock posted a huge 312 for one declared from 48 overs.

House were then humiliated as they were bowled out for a paltry 36 in reply, wotj only Harry Dube (18no) coming out of the performance with any credit.

Brigstock’s main men with the ball were Ethan Delargy, who snared five for 12, and Tashwin Lukas who took four for 21.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Peterborough, Rushden & Higham and Oundle Town.

Details from those matches and all the others in the 14 divisions of the NCL are below, along with this Saturday’s fixtures.

RESULTS

SATURDAY, MAY 25

PREMIER DIVISION

Wollaston 122 all out (Harry Broome 51, Harrison Craig 5-26) lost to Oundle Town 123-4 (Ben Smith 48no, Conor Craig 29no, Shea Gribben 4-50) by 6 wkts

Desborough Town 254-7 (Simon Renshaw 103, Wayne Steed 53, Craig Burger 37, Rohin Thapar 3-88) lost to Rushden and Higham Town 255-0 (Liam Gough 111no, Sam Kumar 129no) by 10 wkts

Geddington 219 all out (Ricardo Vasconcelos 94, Andrew Reynoldson 42, Mark Edwards 5-61) lost to Peterborough Town 222-1 (Chris Milner 62, Lewis Bruce 100no, Rob Sayer 52no) by 9 wkts

Brixworth 180 all out (Henry Timm 39, Ben Carrick 39, Mark Wolstenholme 3-21, Mohammed Rizvi 3-53) lost to Northampton Saints 181-0 (Emilio Gay 104no, Jack Mousley 66no) by 10 wkts

Finedon Dolben 177 all out (Drew Brierley 41, Tom Sole 28, Vicram Sohal 33, Rob White 4-45) lost to Old Northamptonians 181-7 (Rob White 94, Tom Heathfield 49, Jack Chopping 5-34) by 3 wkts

Brigstock 321-1dec (Suk Singh 124no, George Groenland 78, Asim Munir Butt 74no) beat Horton House 36-9 (Tashwin Lukas 4-21, Ethan Delargy 5-12) by 276 runs

Division One

Burton Latimer 191 all out (David Shelford 70, Luke Odell 38, Kyle Awbery 7-64) beat Wellingborough Town 164 all out (James Howles 28, Tharaka Waduge 3-48, Damon Hanney 3-20) by 27 runs

Irthlingborough Town 144 all out (Kieran Fowler 32, Bayes Day 43, Dean Bryce 4-32) lost to Stony Stratford 145-1 (James Pickles 31no, Blayde Cappell 99no) by 9 wkts

Overstone Park 229-6 (Jordan Capel 27, Peter Bevan 68, Nathan Metcalfe 58) beat Weekley & Warkton 107 all out (James Smith 40) by 122 runs

Kettering Town 123 all out (James Parker 31, Jawvad Khan 3-32, Edress Kamawal 3-25) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 125-4 (Sam Hawkins 32) by 6 wkts

Loddington & Mawsley 212-7 (Andrew Flint 49, James Esler 40, Ben Swingler 3-46) beat Kislingbury Temperance 51 all out (Nicholas Herbert 5-15, Simon West 3-11) by 161 runs

Earls Barton 88 all out (Faisal Khaliq 4-31, Sean O’neill-Kerr 3-29) lost to East Haddon 91-2 (Robbie Povey 42no) by 8 wkts

Division Two

Saints IIs 272-9 (Liam Blligh 33, Elliott Patterson 108no, Brendan Bath 38, Andrew Houlden 4-45, Anthony Shepherdson 3-56) winning draw versus OGs 183-7 (Gary Small 38, Daniel Austin 41, Dave Prophet 3-36)

Thrapston 137 all out (Ryan Wright 29, Amer Hussain 33, Adrian Flynn 4-25, Gary Reeve 3-9) lost to Long Buckby 139-3 (Duncan Harris 33, Luke Church 54no) by 7 wkts

St Crispin & Ryelands 202-7 (Brian Davis 31, Martin Quenby 101, Harry Rowe 33no, Ben Ross 3-24) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 147 all out (Martin Bennett 45no, Jake Spencer 4-35, Matt Rowe 3-31) by 55 runs

Great Houghton 103 all out (Peter Dumbarton 28, Marcus Steed 5-21, Dean Spreadbury 3-20) beat Rothwell Town 60 all out (Kieran Lane 7-15) by 43 runs

Weldon 186 all out (Joshua McLellan 75, Jamie Denny 6-58) lost to Old 187-7 (Mark Bocking 37, Frank Hoang 36no, Luke Cummins 3-30) by 3 wkts

Isham 175 all out (Oliver Brown 32) beat Peterborough Town IIs 84 all out (Nadir Haider 29, Damian Reid 3-28, Damien Conyard 3-29) by 91 runs

Division Three

Podington 185 all out (Matthew Sirrell 27, Alexander Chalcraft 33) lost to Wellingborough Indians 186-5 (Alpesh Patel 61, Muhibullah Saddiqi 35, Anand Panchal 36no, Aaron Campion 3-48) by 5 wkts

Rushden and Higham Town IIs 211 all out (Danny Harris 67, Anthony Jupp 29no) lost to Oundle Town IIs 213-6 (Matthew Ingram 65, Nehal Patel 39, Guy Bolsover 33) by 4 wkts

Old Northamptonians IIIs 145 all out (Dave Watkin 35, Oswin Peter 5-40) beat Stony Stratford IIs 117 all out (Deepak Ravikumar 45, Rory Seymour 6-16) by 28 runs

Wollaston IIs 266-5 (Steve Musgrave 87, Mark Carter 76no, Paul Wilkinson 46) beat Horton House IIs 95 all out (David Morgan 28, Callum Robertson 4-12) by 171 runs

Heyford 279-9 (Martyn Cory 47, Simon Legge 63, James Edwards 56, Colin Judd 3-26) beat Geddington IIs 218 all out (Brando Biddle 54, James Edwards 3-41, Rhys Hopkins 3-46) by 61 runs

Irchester 128 all out (Thomas Duxson 42, Charles Cotter 34, Jonathan Varghese 3-16, Richard Foster 3-41) beat Brixworth IIs 112 all out (Paul Garnder 38, Thomas Duxson 3-25, Harry Green 3-24, Joe Morton 3-7) by 16 runs

Division Four

West Haddon & Guilsborough 192 all out (Dan Clark 67, Jon Buckby 27, Alex King 3-21, Ben Pearcy 4-39) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 39 all out (Jon Buckby 6-21, James Dawson 4-18) by 153 runs

Raunds Town 120 all out (Stuart York 37, Ollie Bates 32, David Edwards 4-36) beat Harlestone 86 all out (Ollie Bates 4-34, George Earl 4-8) by 34 runs

Overstone Park IIs 375-4 (David Pollard 215no, Tom Cooke 101 , Kunal Patel 36) beat Kempston Hammers 75 all out (Kunal Patel 3-16, Cameron Blake 4-7) by 300 runs

S & L 236-8 (Martin Pearce 47, Ryan Alderson 55, Ben Lawman 30, Oliver Webb 3-46) beat Finedon IIIs 41 all out (Tony Thurman 3-19, Ryan Alderson 7-10) by 195 runs

Bowden 267-5 (Francis Finnemore 108, Charlie Standley 40, Adam Massey 3-32) beat St Crispin IIs 222-8 (Ben Harris 53, James Julyan 36, Mark Richardson 64no, Sam Freer 4-34) by 45 runs

Great Oakley 161 all out (Chris York 31, Aaron Bell 32, Daniel O’Dell 3-21) beat Bold Dragoon 84 all out (Dan Bentley 40, Aaron Bell 4-25, Lee Bell 3-17) by 77 runs

Division Five

Weekley & Warkton IIs 275-4 (Tom Ablitt 80no, Nick Dalziel 90, Robert Head 43no) beat Stony Stratford IIIs 68 all out (Jack Issitt 3-29, Cole Streather 6-16) by 207 runs

Spencer Bruerne 290-8 (Ashley Morris 100, Alex Holmes 49, James Crighton 40, Sam Heath 33, Arjun Manku 4-47) beat Bedford 209 all out (Maninder Singh 34, Arjun Manku 37, Rohit Mehmi 63, Vishal Somal 29no, Josh Day 3-65, Mark Tranter 5-46) by 81 runs

Carrib United 185-9 (Fabian Cummins 65, Aled David 4-39) beat Kettering Town IIs 130 all out (Graham Smart 71, Faisal Hanif 5-21) by 55 runs

Irthlingborough Town IIs 203 all out (Brady Stratford-Day 62, Danny Stratford 43, Ryan Simpson 34, Gary Callaghan 5-31) lost to Rushden 227 all out (Cameron Thompson 100, Dean Joy 53, Ross Coles 6-34) by 24 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 104 all out (Matt Morrissey 3-10) lost to Cogenhoe 105-5 (Henry Swallow 41, Darren Harrison 29, Jake Baldwin 3-18) by 5 wkts

Burton Latimer IIs 301-4 (Alan Sewell 106no, Todd Styman 114, Bhavin Davda 44) beat Yelvertoft 130 all out (John Eccles 40, Luke Styman 4-18) by 171 runs

Division Six

Podington 158 all out (Alan Coleman 27, James Nimmo 32, J S Chambers 29, Nikesh Mistry 39, Ashley Rayner 4-19) lost to Willoughby 135 all out (Ashley Rayner 58no, John Humphreys 3-35) by 23 runs

S & L Corby IIs 130 all out (Ryan Buckingham 33, Om Ganatra 3-18, Matthew Law 3-28) lost to Isham IIs 134-6 (Shaun Wills 27, Om Ganatra 38, Muhammed Ahsan 3-24) by 4 wkts

Obelisk 163-9 (Michael Charnley 34, Charles Wright 36, Callum Fox 3-9, Alfie Frayne 3-4) beat Rothwell Town IIs 136 all out (James Swingler 63, Philip Cross 28, Ben Allen 3-27) by 27 runs

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 168-9 (George Denton 59, Matthew Coe 4-28) beat East Haddon 147 all out (Jeremy James 32, Charlie Thomas 3-31) by 21 runs

Bugbrooke 179 all out (Anthony Webb 85no, Thomas Stoker 3-27, Darren Hall 3-19) lost to Thrapston IIIs 180-8 (Ffrancon Williams 82no) by 2 wkts

Division Seven

Wellingborough Indians IIs 105 all out Minesh Patel 28) lost to Sun Hardingstone 107-2 (Craig Lewis 30no) by 8 wkts

Bowden IIs 208-6 beat Old Northamptonians IVs 155 all out by 53 runs

Bugbrooke IIs 90 all out lost to Mears Ashby 93-2 (Billy Druce 42, Jon Hill 27) by 8 wkts

Gretton 90 all out (Nathan Lanes 45, Aum Raykar 6-8) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 215-5 (Kyle Draper 53, Aum Raykar 37, Steve Arnold 27, Gavin Mobley 61no, Harry Pavitt 3-39) by 5 wkts

Earls Barton IIs 122 all out (Bryn Swain 41, James Peel 3-24, David Starkey 3-27) lost to Desborough Town IIs 123-3 (Will Serecombe 76no) by 7 wkts

Division Eight

Raunds Town IIs 179 all out (Jason Lovell 33, Daniel Piggott 42, Alfie Pye 3-30, Kristien Warren 3-23) beat Weldon IIs 121 all out (William Hay 34, Paul Guest 6-23) by 58 runs

Long Buckby IIs 146 all out (Christien Brient 36, Joe Oliver 62, Azaan Shah 5-18) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 149-2 (Stuart Jeffery 35, Matthew Bailey 67no, Vikram Mazumdar 32no) by 8 wkts

Irchester IIIs 150 all out (Andy Cotter 37, Liam Bailey 3-12, Owen Lumley 3-21) lost to Barton Seagrave 153-4 (Alfie Napier 54no, Liam Bailey 41no) by 6 wkts

Old IIs 263-6 (Tom Watson 32, J Brightman 101, Jake Lund 32) beat Horton House IIIs 165 all out (Mike MacDonnell 57) by 98 runs

Heyford IIs 191-6 (Rob Pardon 79, Benny Cawley 30no, Spencer Hack 3-52) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 114 all out (Max Macleod 3-29) by 77 runs

Division Nine

Kettering Town IIIs 183 all out (Dale Munn 57) lost to Oundle Town IIIs 184-9 (Justin Jeffrey 53, Ben Weatherington 32, Naresh Bains 5-53) by 1 wkt

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 172-5 (Wendell Pemberton 89no, Ashton Musgrave 3-33) beat Wollaston IIIs 107-7 (Andy Luck 41no, Craig Boddington 38, Dale Ansell 5-51) by 65 runs

Brigstock 131 all out (John Udall 39, Dan Foster 4-3) beat Great Houghton IIs 116 all out (Archie Buglass 29, Robert Hart 33, John Udall 3-27, Matt Howell 3-28) by 15 runs

Geddington IIIs 153-9 (Benjamin Templeman 45, Geoff Lambert 4-24, Tom Marlow 3-29) beat St Michael’s 59 all out (Brooklyn Biddle 5-5) by 94 runs

Brixworth IVs 112 all out (Mike Fairey 43, Ashley Roberts 6-9) lost to Little Harrowden 115-2 (Jack Tenney 43no, Matthew Roberts 64no) by 8 wkts

Division 10

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 39 all out lost to Cogenhoe IIs 40-1 by 9 wkts

Sun Hardingstone IIs 267-4 (Andrew Boot 110, Robert Anderson 67) beat Bold Dragoon IIs 86 all out (Oliver Holliday 27, Sooraj Premsagar 4-19, Mark Davidson 3-17) by 181 runs

Burton Latimer IIs 213-6 (Ian Watson 60, Marc Finch 30, Sven Sartain 42) beat Stony Stratford IVs 81 all out (George Wittering 3-17) by 132 runs

Harlestone IIs 133 all out (Ujwal Khanna 56, Dominic Arnold 4-10) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 134-8 (Matthew Carroll 31, Alex Taylor 4-40) by 2 wkts

Division 11

St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 115-7 (Steve Adams 42no, William Moss 3-25) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 96 all out (John Bishop 28) by 19 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 105 all out (Ross Marriott 44, Tom Irimpan 3-11, John Longley 3-25) lost to Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 106-1 (Rob Smith 38no, Grant Timms 45) by 9 wkts

Old IIIs 103-8 (Andy Peacock 34no, Stuart Durman 3-28) beat Thrapston IIIs 84 all out (Chris Burdett 31, Stuart Durman 31, James Aldis 3-17, John Clinton 4-24, Neil Kitchener 3-7) by 19 runs

Obelisk IIs 171-8 (Mitchell Kahan 45no, Matthew Robinson 29, Reece Hudson 3-34) beat Irthlingborough Town IIIs 76 all out (Harry Wright 3-18) by 95 runs

Barby 144 all out (Alex Watson 61, Steve Webb 28, Tony Adams 4-32) lost to Grange Park 149-1 (Justin Benedetti 30, Jonny Rust 87no) by 9 wkts

Division 12

West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 163-5 (Seb Tubb 85no, Neil Balliston 37no, Jamie Miller 4-19) beat S & L Corby IVs 133 all out (Eddie Burton 3-25, Nate Button 3-18) by 30 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 96 all out (Dan Brockwell 34no) lost to Northampton Saints IVs 97-4 (Robbie Austin 28no, Rishan Ganatra 4-22) by 6 wkts

Kettering Town IVs 369-8 (David Judd 197no, Christopher Barton 79, Tommy Sims 38, Mitchell Boffin 3-75) beat Horton House IVs 187 all out (Rajul Singh 114, Devapriyan Johnson 3-42, Ian Russell 3-38) by 209 runs

Geddington IIIs 101 all out (Miles Knight 35, Adrian Abbott 3-18) lost to Mears Ashby IIs 102-2 (Stuart Gray 27, Druve Patel 55no) by 8 wkts

Bugbrooke IIIs 221-6 (Ed Trafford 42, John Stretton 32, Charlie Partridge 33, Mark Coleman 77, Jamie Pringle 3-50) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 191-8 (Ben Johnson 36, Thomas Kirk 3-31, Edward Malone 3-37) by 30 runs

Division 13

Brixworth Vs 67 all out (Andrew Roper 32, Joe Daniel 5-17) lost to Pytchley 70-2 (Joe Daniel 50no) by 8 wkts

Thrapston IVs 118-9 lost to Isham Zingari 111 all out (Tory Gent 4-15) by 7 runs

Weldon IIIs 192 all out (Kane Taylor 90no, Lee Bratley 37, Andy Pegg 3-35) lost to Great Oakley IIIs 193-3 (Ian Jackson 59no, Jay Manson 76no) by 7 wkts

Willoughby IIs 183-8 (James Goodwin 35, Keith Gibson 42, Matt Earl 4-42) beat Barton Seagrave IIIs 119 all out (Matt Earl 49, John Gregson 4-25) by 64 runs

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Premier Division: Brixworth v Peterborough, Desborough v Northampton Saints, Geddington v Finedon Dolben, Horton House v Wollaston, Old Northamptonians v Brigstock, Oundle v Rushden.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Stony Stratford, East Haddon v Loddington, Irthlingborough Town v Old Northamptonians IIs, Kettering v Overstone Park, Kislingbury v Wellingborough Town, Weekley &Warkton v Earls Barton.

Division Two: Finedon Dolben IIs v Isham, Great Houghton v St Crispin & Ryelands, Long Buckby v Rothwell, Northampton Saints IIs v Old, Peterborough IIs v Old Grammarians, Weldon v Thrapston.

Division Three: Heyford v Brixworth IIs, Irchester v Oundle IIs, Rushden & Higham IIs v Horton House IIs, Stony Stratford IIs v Geddington IIs, Wellingborough Indians v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Wollaston IIs v Podington.

Division Four: Great Oakley v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Harlestone v Bowden, Overstone Park IIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs, S&L Corby v Raunds, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Bold Dragoon, Wellingborough Town IIs v Kempston.

Division Five: Bedford Town v Irthlingborough Town IIs, Caribbean United v Spencer Bruerne, Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Rushton v Burton Latimer IIs, Stony Stratford IIIs v Kettering IIs, Yelvertoft v Cogenhoe.

Division Six: Isham IIs v East Haddon IIs, Loddington IIs v Willoughby, Podington IIs v Obelisk Kingsthorpe, Rothwell IIs v Bugbrooke, Thrapston IIs v S&L Corby IIs.

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs, Bugbrooke IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs, Earls Barton IIs v Mears Ashby, Hardingstone v Gretton, Overstone Park IIIs v Desborough IIs.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Long Buckby IIs, Old IIs v Heyford IIs, Old Grammarians IIs v Horton House IIIs, Raunds IIs v Irchester IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Weldon IIs.

Division Nine: Brigstock IIs v Brixworth IIIs, Kettering IIIs v Geddington IIIs, Little Harrowden v Oundle IIIs, St Michaels (N) v Wollaston IIIs.

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs v Overstone Park IVs, Burton Latimer IIIs v Stony Stratford IVs, Cogenhoe IIs v Hardingstone IIs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Harlestone IIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs.

Division 11: Grange Park v Rushden & Higham IIIs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Barby IIIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Old IIIs, Thrapston IIIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs.

Division 12: Bugbrooke IIIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Horton House IVs v Geddington IVs, Mears Ashby IIs v Northampton Saints Grendon IVs, S&L Corby IIIs v Kettering IVs.

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Thrapston IVs, Stony Stratford Vs v Great Oakley IIs, Weldon IIIs v Caribbean United IIs

