Myler sends message of thanks to Saints supporters

Stephen Myler says it was good to be back at Franklin's Gardens last Friday night.

And the former Saints fly-half, who helped to steer London Irish to a 20-16 win in Northampton, thanked the fans who sent him messages before and after the game.

Myler spent 12 years at Saints between 2006 and 2018, when he left to join London Irish.

He was making his first return to Franklin's Gardens during last week's Gallagher Premiership game, notching a conversion and a penalty on his former stomping ground.

And the 35-year-old, who helped Saints secure several trophies, including their first Premiership title in 2014, took to Twitter to send a message of gratitude.

Myler wrote: "Very hard to describe the emotions I felt on Friday night. Proud of my team. Result aside, the opportunity to play at FG again meant a lot to me. Thank you to everybody who reached out. It was good to be back."