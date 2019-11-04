Momentum building for Saints ahead of Bath battle

Jamie Gibson believes the momentum is building at Saints.

But the flanker knows his side can't afford to get carried away, despite being the only Gallagher Premiership team to have won all three league games this season.

Saints sit top of the pile ahead of Saturday's trip to Bath.

The black, green and gold bagged a bonus-point 40-22 win against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens last Friday to add to victories against Saracens and Worcester Warriors.

But Gibson said: "You have to take each game at a time because there are no games in this league that anybody can think they will win without playing well.

"Home games are a necessity to win, away games you go out and give it your best shot.

"Three games is not a lot, there's a lot more to go but it's building.

"Rugby is a game of momentum and if you can build that momentum week on week, you put yourself in a good place."

Taqele Naiyaravoro and Teimana Harrison both scored twice against Quins, with Mike Haywood also dotting down.

Saints blew the opposition away during the first 38 minutes of the match, scoring four times.

And Gibson, who was making his first start of the season following his recovery from a shoulder injury, said: "We came out knowing Quins are a dangerous side and if you give them opportunities and let them build a lead, they're going to hurt you.

"We felt that if we could put our game on the pitch in the first 15, 20 minutes we could put pressure on them and keep that squeeze on. We did that for 38 minutes.

"It was a little bit disappointing to concede that try at the end of the first half but we came out second half and kept pushing the lead a little bit if not playing as well as we wanted to.

"The best thing about the second half was that we did what we needed to while not playing as well as we could have done.

"We weathered a lot of pressure and a couple of moments broke the back of the Quins boys because they'd had the momentum and suddenly we had more points on the board.

"Grays (James Grayson) pulled the strings well and when he gets that back-line firing, we've got some really dangerous players, who are pushing us on.

"It was a good match in not the best conditions and 40 points is good.

"We always said if we got our first phase right, we've got some young players who have got very good ball control and very good skill, who can throw from both hands.

"If we get big T (Naiyaravoro) into space and Hutch (Rory Hutchinson) moving, we're going to be tough to stop."