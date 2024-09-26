Miller excited by Northants future as he signs new contract at County Ground

Gus Miller has signed a new contract at Northamptonshire

Gus Miller has spoken of his delight at signing a new two-year deal at Northants.

The all-rounder has enjoyed a breakthrough summer at the County Ground, Miller made his first team debut in all three formats in 2024.

The 22-year-old became the County's 552nd first-class player when he was selected for the four-day date against Glamorgan in June, and he then made his debut in both the Vitality Blast and the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

In the past few weeks, Oxford-born Miller has answered the call to step up and open the batting in red ball cricket, and has impressed in the role, as he has whenever he has been called upon.

Gus MIller in Metro Bank One Day Cup action

Miller had already put pen to paper on a new one-year deal in May, but he has now extended that for an extra 12 months, and will be a Northants player until at least the end of the 2026 season.

And he says he has been excited by the chances offered to the club's young talent in recent weeks and months, and is looking forward to developing his game at Wantage Road.

“I’m really happy to have extended my contract at Northamptonshire,” said Miller.

“It’s been really exciting to see a lot of young guys playing consistently in the first team towards the end of this season and showing what we can do in first team cricket.

“On a personal level it’s nice to have had a taste of first team cricket and now I’m excited to work on my game further and see where I can take it over the next couple of seasons.

“It was great being part of the team that beat Birmingham and Lancashire to secure a home T20 quarter-final and let’s hope we can have more moments like that going forward.”

Northants chief executive Ray Payne is happy that Miller has committed to Northants, and believes he is a player with 'huge potential'.

“Gus is an extremely bright and talented young player, and we are delighted to have extended his contract for a further year,” said Payne.

“The 2024 season has been another positive year for him in which he has secured a regular spot in the first-team side and has delivered numerous impressive performances.

“We know he has huge potential, and we are all excited to see where the next chapter of his Northamptonshire journey takes him.”