Marshall to make his return as Wanderers square up to Sale

Reece Marshall is ready to make his return to action when the Wanderers host Sale Jets tonight (kick-off 7.30pm).

The hooker has not played since last May after suffering a hamstring injury during a defeat to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

He was due to face Worcester Warriors for the Wanderers in December but had to withdraw at late notice.

However, Marshall is now fit enough to start against Sale.

Harry Mallinder will captain the Wanderers in the Premiership Rugby Shield encounter at Franklin's Gardens.

Skipper Mallinder spearheads a young back three from full-back, with Academy aces Tommy Freeman and Josh Gillespie looking to inject some pace on the wings.

Toby Trinder and Karl Garside are the props, while Ampthill’s Rob Langley and Devante Onojaife pack down in the engine room.

Meanwhile, Fiji international Sam Matavesi is selected at flanker for the first time in his Northampton career, with Ollie Newman and No.8 Tui Uru rounding off the back row.

Tickets for tonight’s match are available on the gate for just £5 adults and £2 juniors, with entry free for 2019/20 season ticket holders.

If you're unable to make it to the Gardens, tonight's game will be streamed live on Saints' YouTube channel thanks to Alpha Live.

Wanderers: Mallinder (c); Freeman, Olowofela, Strachan, Gillespie; Mathews, Tupai; Trinder, Marshall, Garside; Langley (Ampthill), Onojaife; Matavesi, Newman, Uru.

Replacements: Hughes, Iyogun, Prowse (Coventry), van Vuuren, Robinson (Ealing), Betteridge (Coventry), J Mitchell, Dayes (Coventry).

Sale Jets: Magee (Yorkshire Academy); Botha (Fylde), Doherty, Roebuck, Wilson (Doncaster Knights); Wilkinson, Quirke; Carlile, Ashman, Jones; Birch, Sproston (Doncaster Knights); Jackson (Yorkshire Academy), Smith (Yorkshire Academy), Dugdale.

Replacements: Holling (Doncaster Knights), Pope, Ford, Wolfenden (Manchester Metropolitan University), Cullen (Doncaster Knights)