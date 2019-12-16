Mallinder to make long-awaited comeback in Wanderers clash

Harry Mallinder will make his long-awaited return from injury when the Wanderers face Gloucester United at Franklin's Gardens this evening (kick-off 7.30pm).

Mallinder has not played since suffering a knee injury during a Challenge Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne at the Gardens last October.



But he has been in full contact training in recent weeks and was warming up with the Saints squad prior to the recent Champions Cup home game against Leinster.



The 23-year-old is now ready to get back in the thick of the action and he starts at full-back against Gloucester.



Inside centre Piers Francis is also part of the Wanderers back line, having recently made his return from a shoulder injury in Saints' home game against Leinster.



With Saints currently short at scrum-half due to injuries to Alex Mitchell, Cobus Reinach and Henry Taylor, Alex Crocker has been drafted in from Nottingham to start at No.9 for the Wanderers.



Mitch Eadie captains the side from the pack, with JJ Tonks and Tui Uru joining him in the back row.



Toby Trinder, Jack Hughes and Karl Garside retain their spots in the front row and Ampthill's Rob Langley partners Devante Onojaife in the engine room to complete the scrum.



Tickets for tonight’s match are available on the gate for just £5 adults and £2 juniors, with entry free for 2019/20 season ticket holders.



If you're unable to make it to the Gardens, tonight's game will be streamed live on Saints' Facebook and YouTube channels.



Wanderers: Mallinder; Gillespie, Strachan, Francis, Olowofela; Mathews, Crocker (Nottingham); Trinder, Hughes, Garside; Langley (Ampthill), Onojaife; Tonks, Eadie (c), Uru.

Replacements: Farnworth (Nottingham), Iyogun, Prowse (Coventry), Weaver, Newman, Grahan (Nottingham), Branco (Nottingham), Povey (Birmingham Moseley).