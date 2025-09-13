Lynn destroys former Steelbacks team-mates with Vitality Blast batting masterclass

Chris Lynn celebrates reaching his century against the Steelbacks

Chris Lynn returned to haunt his former team-mates as Hampshire Hawks cruised to victory over Northants Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast semi-final at Edgbaston.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian, who previously spent two years at the County Ground, was in imperious form as he smashed a stunning 108 not out from just 51 balls to power his side to a six-wicket victory.

Lynn, who scored three T20 tons in his time as a Steelback, hammered five fours and an astonishing 11 sixes to take his side into the final against Somerset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelbacks were not at their best, and their big guns failerd to fire, but they put in a battling performance to first fight back from 86 for six to post 158 for seven, mainly thanks to 61 not out from Justin Broad.

They then kept plugging away with the ball to stay in the game, but had no answer to Lynn who destroyed Northants - bringing up his ton by in the middle of a five-straight six-hitting spree off a Lloyd Pope over.

All of them going into a rapturous Hollies Stand.

The match got underway 45 minutes late after a rain delay, but stayed as 20-overs per side encounter with the Steelbacks naming an unchanged team from the one that beat Surrey at the Oval in the quarter-final.

Hampshire included former Northants opener Chris Lynn in their side, and well as left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin, who played for South Africa in their hammering at the hands of England at Old Trafford on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelbacks were asked to bat after losing the toss and got off to a bad start as David Willey edged his first ball from Chris Wood behind to leave his side three for one after three balls.

Ricardo Vasconcelos looked in decent form, producing one beautiful paddle shot that flew for four, but in the fourth over he tried it again and didn't get hold of it. He was caught by Chris Wood chasing back off the bowling of Scott Currie and Steelbacks were 35 for two.

Semi-final hero Ravi Bopara was next to go for just nine, driving at a 90mph delivery from Sonny Baker and edging to Wood who again took the catch as the ball travelled to him like a rocket at short third-man to leave Northants 41 for three.

Steelbacks ended the powerplay on 50 for three, but lost another wicket in the next over, as Fortuin deceived an advancing Tim Robinson to bowl him for 11 and Northants were in big trouble at 54 for four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That brought in-form Saif Zaib to the crease, but sadly his stay was short-lived and Steelbacks were 65 for five as he went for a big hit over mid-wicket and was caught brilliantly by a diving Ali Orr in front of the Hollies Stand.

Despite the carnage at the other end, Justin Broad was batting beautifully as he eased to 25 not out from 17 balls, but he was struggling for partners and lost another one in the 11th over.

Former Hampshire player Lewis McManus had made 12 from 12 balls, but he threw his wicket away as he was run out, opting to run his bat in instead of making a dive, and he was proved to be millimetres short on review. He really should have got home, but he didn't and Steelbacks were 86 for six.

A rain delay reduced the match to 18 overs per side, and Broad and Luke Procter ticked things over on the restart to take the score to 117 for six with four overs to play - Broad hitting the first six of the innings in the final ball of the 14th - Baker dropping the ball over the boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More big shots were needed, and consecutive fours from Broad in the 15th brought up his half-century from just 30 balls, and it was an innings that had got the Steelbacks back in the game.

Broad and Procter continued to keep things moving until the latter was bowled by Currie in the final over for an excellent 30 from 20 balls, with Broad finishing on a superb 61 not out from 39 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes.

The only frustration for Northants will be that they only scored seven from the final over, but to close on 158 for seven from 86 for six in the 11th over was a great effort and gave them a fighting chance.

With DLs reducing the target for Hawks to get down to 155, the Steelbacks will have wanted to get off to a good start with the ball, but instead the Hawks cantered to 36 without loss from the first three overs, Lynn hammering two huge sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zaib was brought into the attack in just the fourth over and he had an instant impact, Toby Albert miscuing him to Willey at mid-off who took a good catch diving forwards and Hawks were 38 for one.

Lynn continued to enjoy himself though, and Hawks ended the 5.2 over powerplay in control at 59 for one, and he brought up his 50 from just 24 balls in the seventh over.

The Steelbacks needed wickets, and they got one in the ninth over, James Vince skying leg-spinner Lloyd Pope to Procter at short cover to go for 12 and leave the Hawks 78 for two.

Northants were keeping things tight, but needed another breakthrough and they got a timel one in the 12th over, George Scrimshaw taking a great catch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Mayes went for a reverse scoop off Zaib and as Scrimshaw ran back towards the boundary he caught the ball as it dropped over his shoulder to make it 93 for three.

The pressure was building, but Ben Sanderson endured a nightmare in the 13th over, which went for 17 - including Lynn hitting both a no ball for height and the subsequent free hit for six.

The Hawks needed 39 to win off the final four overs, and Lynn decided he's had enough - hammering five sixes off the first five balls of the 15th over bowled by fellow Aussie Pope.

It meant he reached a quite brilliant century, and powered his side to 147 for four, meaning they needed just eight from the last three overs, which they managed with 14 balls to spare.