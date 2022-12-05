The all-rounder will take charge of the County's red ball campaign in 2023, taking over from New Zealander Will Young, who did the job for the second half of last season.

Procter will captain Northants throughout their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One campaign, which starts at Kent on April 6, and his vice-captain will be wicket-keeper Lewis McManus.

Advertisement

Josh Cobb will continue in his role as captain of the Steelbacks for their Vitality T20 Blast and One Day Cup campaigns.

Luke Procter has been named the new captain of Northamptonshire's first-class team, taking over from Will Young

“I'm incredibly honoured to be asked to captain Northamptonshire in the County Championship,” said Procter.

“I've been at the club for a few years now so it's a really proud moment for me to take on this new challenge.

Advertisement

“The lads were brilliant last season, we showed we're here to fight hard and compete and I'm looking forward to leading this group in 2023.

"We know it will be tough, it's Division One so it's meant to be hard, but there's so much talent in this squad and we're up for the fight for sure.”

Advertisement

Former Lancashire man Procter, who hails from Oldham, becomes the County's fourth first-class captain in less than a year.

Adam Rossington was relieved of his duties in the role on the eve of the 2022 season, with Ricardo Vasconcelos succeeding him.

Advertisement

The opening batsman stood down in mid-summer, with Young taking on the mantle for the rest of the campaign that saw Northants finish sixth in the table and hold on to their division one status for the first time since two divisions were introduced 22 years ago.

Procter is 34, and joined Northants, initially on loan, in 2017.

Advertisement

Last season the left-hander was the County's top run scorer in first-class cricket, managing 961 runs at an average of 53.38, and he also claimed 12 wickets at 44 apiece with his right-arm medium pace.