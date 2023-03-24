Luke Procter and Saif Zaib lead recovery for Northants before rain wins the day

The County were scheduled to spend the day batting having fielded on day one on Thursday, but just 28 overs were possible before the weather intervened.

It hadn't been a great morning for Northants, who had been reduced to 77 for four, although that was something of a recovery from being 27 for four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Skipper Luke Procter and Saif Zaib were the players leading the recovery, with both ending on 28 not out.

Northants skipper Luke Procter hit an unbeaten 28 in the rain-hit-friendly with Worcestershire

Procter used up 55 balls for his knock, hitting four fours, while Zaib managed his from just 30 balls, hitting three boundaries.

Earlier, Joe Leach had picked up the wickets of openers Ricardo Vasconcelos (10) and trialist Hassan Azad (2), while Josh Tongue accounted for Lewis McManus (1), who was batting at three, and Rob Keogh for a four-ball duck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The County were replying to Worcestershire's total of 185 for eight which they put together on Thursday when 59.2 overs were possible before rain.

That was an impressive recovery from being nought for three and then 33 for five, with Jack White proving to be too hot to handle.

The seamer was in superb form, claiming five for 15 from 12 overs, while there were also wickets for Gareth Berg (1-24 from 11), James Sales (1-27 from six) and Gus Miller (1-17 from five).

In all, the County used 10 bowlers, including new signing Ollie Sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Northants are back in action on Monday when they play their second two-day friendly, this time against Leicestershire.