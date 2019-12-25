Ludlam wants to give Saints fans a festive treat

While Lewis Ludlam sees Saturday's game against Gloucester as just another match, he knows the impact it can have on the mood of the Saints fans over the festive period.

Last year's sensational 31-28 success against Exeter Chiefs in the final match of the year lifted the roof off Franklin's Gardens.

And if Saints can claim another Christmas victory against Gloucester this weekend, you can be sure the spirit levels at Northampton will rise to a really high level again.

"A game of rugby is a game of rugby and we want to win every game we're involved in, especially at home because the atmosphere here has been absolutely electric recently," Ludlam said.

"To give our fans hopefully a Christmas treat is something we want to do against Gloucester here."

And how the Saints players and coaches could do with a Christmas present of four or five points.

If they claim the spoils it will have meant they have ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions.

And, at a crucial time in the season, getting back on track is so important for Saints, who have lost to Leinster - twice - and Sale Sharks during a difficult past three weeks.

After the clash with Gloucester they go to Wasps before two defining Champions Cup pool matches, at home to Benetton and away to Lyon.

And Ludlam knows how crucial these fixtures are in shaping Saints' season.

"It's a challenging time and we're still alive in European competition so it's times like these you've got to rely on the full squad," Ludlam said.

"Boydy (Saints boss Chris Boyd) has been really good at rotating us and obviously we want to do as well as we can in every competition.

"We want to win every game and we're fully aware there are a lot of challenges coming up but we're really looking forward to it.

"Hopefully we can progress in the European competition as well."