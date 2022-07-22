Liddle says Northants ready to 'fight and scrap' for victory against Lancashire

Northants assistant coach Chris Liddle

A lengthy third day at Wantage Road, with play not finishing until 7.52pm, ended with Lancashire on 192 for five in their second innings, still 86 runs short of their victory target but with Josh Bohannon unbeaten on 92.

The visitors looked to have been cruising home as they battled to 165 for two, but two late strikes from Ben Sanderson and one from Rob Keogh set them back, and set up what could be a thrilling final day on Friday at Wantage Road.

Earlier in the day, Northants looked in serious trouble in their second innings as they slumped to 75 for seven, but an unbeaten 59 from Ryan Rickelton and 43 from Simon Kerrigan lifted them to 174 all out, setting Lancashire 288 to win.

“It’s been a fascinating game, it’s ebbed and flowed," said Liddle, who doubles up as Northants' bowling coach.

"Josh Bohannon batted really well and I thought they put up a fantastic partnership, but we stuck in there and got a few wickets at the end which makes it interesting going into the final day.

“Credit to Ryan and Simon for the way they went about their business, they got us into a good position and we came off pretty happy with the runs we had on the board.

“It’s great to have Ryan here, he showed his class. He’s been brilliant since coming to us and the runs that he’s got speak volumes.

“Ben Sanderson put in a terrific spell there and has got us into a good position.

"We’ve got to make sure we’re on them and not giving them any freebies.

"We’re going to scrap and fight as hard as we can and hopefully get over the line tomorrow.”