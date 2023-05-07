Liddle says Northants must approach final day at Somerset feeling 'no pressure'

England spinner Jack Leach was all smiles after dismissing Ricardo Vasconcelos late on Saturday (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The County are due to resume their second innings against Somerset at Taunton on 66 for one, still 91 runs adrift of the home side’s first innings total of 412.

Skipper Sam Whiteman is 29 not out, and will walk out on Sunday morning with night watchman and fellow Australian Jordan Buckingham after Ricardo Vasconcelos’s dismissal for 26 just before the close on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The County also saw opener Hassan Azad retire hurt after being hit on the hand by England fast bowler Craig Overton, but Liddle expects the former Leicestershire opener to be fit to resume his innings when required.

Somerset are chasing a first win of the season, while Northants, who started the match one place above the bottom team in the table, will be focusing on batting out the day for the draw, and Liddle is confident they can do that.

“We have to set our stall out to bat long, with no pressure to force anything,” he said. “We just need to bat and see where it takes us.

“It’s a cliché, but it will be a big first hour, especially if the weather plays a part.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Azad’s injury, Liddle added: “Hassan had a small cut on a finger.

“Our medical team have dealt with it and he should be okay to bat on Sunday.”

Somerset batter James Rew, who scored 89 for his side as they piled up a big score, is hopeful his team’s bowlers can do the business.

“There is still a bit of pace in the pitch and it has been a great cricket wicket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There was also some swing and a couple of Jack Leach’s deliveries spun, so that offers promise for us on Sunday.”

Pick of the bowlers for Northants in that Somerset first innings was Jack White, who claimed the third five-wicket haul of his career when taking five for 103 from 22.3 overs.