Leinster centre Ringrose: We must be even better to beat Saints again

Garry Ringrose has warned Leinster they must be even better if they want to beat Saints at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Irish giants won 43-16 at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday, scoring seven tries in the process.

It was a win that took them five points clear of second-placed Saints in Champions Cup Pool 1.

But Ringrose, who was sin-binned during the game for a tip tackle on Dan Biggar, is not getting carried away.

And the Ireland centre knows all about Saints revenge missions, having seen Leinster lose 18-9 to the black, green and gold in the second leg of a December double-header six years ago.

"We were referencing learning that the hard way in 2013," Ringrose said.

“It's kind of weird that you have to go back and play the same team again because it rarely happens, other than this time of year.

“It's part of the challenge. They will definitely want to react. A team of their quality, they won't ever want to lose twice in a row.

“They'ill be coming to the Aviva to win. It's our job to do the same thing. We are playing at home this week, but the motivation is still to win no matter what.

“I just think there's no shortage of motivation because we know how good they are and how the scoreboard flattered us a bit - and knowing that they will improve and be better with the personnel that they have and also with how well coached they are.

“Also, the lessons we did learn in getting the five points but also realising that they exposed us a couple of times."

Ringrose admits he made some mistakes during last weekend's match - and he is determined to improve.

“Everyone had elements of the game that they will look into and try and be better on across the board from 1 to 23," he said.

"We're under no illusions about where we are or where we need to get to.

"We have to be better again if we want to get a similar result."