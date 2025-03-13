Lehmann's delight as Northants sign 'one of the best leg-spinners in the world'

Northants signing Yuzvendra Chahal has made more than 150 international appearances for India

Head coach Darren Lehmann believes Northants have signed 'one of the best leg-spinners in the world' after Yuzvendra Chahal agreed to return to the County Ground this summer.

Chahal, who played four Championship matches for the County at the back end of last season, will take up one of the club's overseas spots from the middle of June until the end of the season in 2025.

The 34-year-old is set to play in the final six matches of Rothesay County Championship Division Two campaign as well as the Metro Bank One Day Cup, and Lehmann is delighted to have such a world star on board.

Chahal has so far has made 152 white ball international appearances for his country, playing 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is, and his total of 205 wickets is an all-time record in the Indian Premier League.

In first-class cricket he has claimed 115 wickets in his 41 matches, and he showed his quality last season when he snared 19 wickets in just four matches for Northants, including career-best match figures of nine for 99 in a win over Derbyshire.

“I’m really excited that one of best leg spinners in the world is returning to Northamptonshire this season,” said Lehman, who took over as head coach in the winter following the departure of John Sadler.

“He brings invaluable experience and he’s an absolute gentleman who loves the game.

“Having him available from mid-June until the end of the season will be fantastic for us.”

Northants chief executive Ray Payne labelled Chahal 'world class'.

He said the decision to bring the player back was an easy one after his impact at the end of the 2024 season, when he played a key role as the County ended a long victory drought with a welcome win double over Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

"Yuzvendra was magnificent for us last year and played a crucial role in those back-to-back victories in September," said Payne.

“Having him around last season was a pleasure; he’s a world class operator and a wonderful person so we’re all delighted to get him back for longer this season.”

Chahal, who is currently preparing to play for Punjab Kings in the IPL that starts on March 22, is due to make his first appearance of the season for Northants in the County Championship Division Two clash with Middlesex at the County Ground.

Chahal’s signing is the second made by Lehmann, who has also snapped up former Queensland left-arm pace bowler Liam Guthrie on a three-year contract.