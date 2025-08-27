Lehmann tells Steelbacks they have to play with 'less fear' and 'more freedom' in crunch Blast clash

Somerset's Archie Vaughan takes the applause after leading his team to an easy win as the defeated Steelbacks trudge off the field at Taunton on Tuesday

Head coach Darren Lehmann was once again left frustrated by the Steelbacks performance as they slumped to an eight-wicket defeat at Somerset in their final Metro Bank One Day Cup match of the season on Tuesday.

And the Australian has told his players they are going to have play with more 'freedom' and 'less fear' in next Wednesday's huge Vitality Blast quarter-final against Surrey at the Oval (Sept 3, 6.30pm).

The heavy loss at Taunton sees the Steelbacks finish rock bottom of Group B of the One Day Cup, with just one win from seven completed fixtures. The other match, at Lancashire, was rained off.

By contrast, Somerset claimed a sixth win to book their place in the knockout stages, and it was all too easy for the west country side.

They were on top throughout, and bowled out the Steelbacks for just 238, with New Zealander Tim Robinson making 68 and James Sales, who opened the batting, adding 45.

It was the fifth time in seven innings in the competition that the Steelbacks have been bowled out well inside their 50 overs, and also the fifth time they had been dismissed for fewer than 250.

Archie Vaughan, the son of former England captain Michael, then cracked an unbeaten 109 from 122 balls and fellow opener Tom Lammonby 83 from 96 as the pair put on 168 for the first wicket to set up their side's victory as they cruised to 240 for two.

It was another chastening afternoon for Northants, who have now won just 14 50-over matches in the past eight seasons under three different head coaches, while over the same period they have lost an incredible 42 times!

“We can’t keep defending small totals," admitted Lehmann, who led Australia to 50-over World Cup glory in 2015.

"It has made things really hard on our bowlers, although we could have bowled better as well today and in the campaign as a whole.

“It was probably a 340 wicket and the intent has to be better from our players.

"It’s not that they are not trying, but they are low on confidence and need to play with less fear.

"I think we have to take the game on more and be risk-free, instead of worrying about averages and playing the next game.

"But i you keep playing like that you won't be playing the next game, that's as simple as it gets for us.

“Now we change to T20 and a big game next Wednesday. I want to see some freedom back in the way the boys play.

“We weren’t very good in this tournament because we have fallen short in basic areas we should be better at.

"But the change of format will give us a chance to reassess things."

The Steelbacks will now have a full week to prepare to for their T20 clash at Surrey.

For the Oval showdown they will welcome back David Willey, Saif Zaib, Ben Sanderson and George Scrimshaw from duty on The Hundred.

Willey and Zaib have been regular performers for the Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire respectively, but Sanderson has played just one game for the Rockets, while Scrimshaw has not featured at all for the Oval Invincibles.