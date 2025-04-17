Lehmann set to shuffle bowling pack as Northants gear up for Derbyshire trip

Raphy Weatherall has played the opening two County Championship matches for Northants (Picture: Peter Short)

Darren Lehmann is ready to slightly shuffle his bowling pack for the Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash at Derbyshire that starts on Friday (11am).

The Northants head coach was delighted with his team's performance in their draw against Lancashire at Old Trafford, but is wary of the fact things may need freshening up after more than two full days of bowling for the unit in Manchester.

The County got through 231 overs on the spin as Lancashire were first bowled out and then asked to follow on, and although leg-spinner Calvin Harrison bowled 76 overs on his own, claiming career-best match figures of 11 for 153, there were still a lot of hard yards for the seamers.

And that means there could be a recall for Dom Leech, although Ben Sanderson is likely to be held back for the next match against Leicestershire that starts at Grace Road on May 2.

"The 19 wickets in this game was a much better performance with the ball (than against Kent), I think we were so consistent," Lehmann told BBC Northampton.

"The quicks were perfect with our plans, in executing them, and obviously Calvin coming in did a great job.

"In a first game you don't expect to pick someone up and he gets 11 wickets! But he has been excellent, so thanks to Notts for allowing us to have him.

"He is a really fine cricketer, he batted well, and will be an important part for the game against Derby as well.

"So we will see what conditions come there, and it will obviously be a bit different and there is a bit of rain about, so we will work out what we do there, but it will be the same 12."

Sanderson played for the IIs in their match at Loughborough UCCE that ended yesterday, bowling 18 overs and claiming one wicket, and Lehman added: "Sando is back playing with the seconds.

"Fingers crossed he gets through that okay and he can probably get back for us the week after.

"We are pleased where everyone is, and there will be some sore and tired bodies, but for me I am not too worried about that. They can have a couple of days off and have some rest and relaxation."

On his pace attack, Lehmann added: "Liam Guthrie's a bit older so we can push him a little bit more, whereas Raphy (Weatherall) is a bit younger and has had those stress fractures last year.

"So we might look at maybe swapping it around in the next game at Derby, and that's okay, that is what we want.

"We want a squad that can play, we don't just want the 11 to keep going, we want to be able to chop and change when need be, but I was really pleased with the effort of the quicks (against Lancashire).

"It didn't do much, it was a really nice wicket so I was pleased with them. They will get a bit of a break and we will go from there."

Derbyshire have enjoyed a good start to the season, and followed up their opening weekend win over Gloucestershire with a strong draw against Leicestershire at Grace Road.

Their star performers with the bat so far have been Australian import Caleb Jewell, who has hit hit four half-centuries in four innings to average 89.33, and the evergreen Wayne Madsen, who has notched a century and a 50 to average 78.66.

With the ball, Luis Reece has already claimed 13 wickets at 19 apiece.