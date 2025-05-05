Lehmann rues batting and bowling lapses as leaders Leicestershire cruise to win over Northants

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann

Head coach Darren Lehmann insists his Northants team ‘aren’t far away’ from finding their best form despite suffering a second defeat of the season on Sunday.

The County were comprehensively beaten by 132 runs by Rothesay Championship Division Two leaders Leicestershire at Grace Road

The three-day loss saw Northants rushed out for scores of just 191 and 156, with former Northants pathway player Josh Hull leading the way in the second innings.

Chasing 289 to win after dismissing the Foxes for 175 in their second dig, with Ben Sanderson claiming six for 72, England left-armer Hull claimed the wickets of Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter and James Sales – all clean bowled – to leave Northants reeling at 31 for three, and they never recovered.

There was some resistance from George Bartlett, who made 37 from 82 balls, and down the order from Sanderson (32), but it was nowhere near enough, as the Foxes claimed a third win of the season to go 58 points clear of winless Northants.

It was a disappointing result for the County, who are already way off the promotion pace.

The Foxes defeat follows on from two strong performances in draws at Lancashire and Derbyshire, but the performance at the weekend was a throwback to the opening round defeat against Kent, a match that saw Northants rolled over for scores of 143 and 114.

And although Lehmann accepts his team needs to improve, he insists there are also encouraging signs.

“We aren’t far away from where we need to be, we just needed to bat a bit better in the circumstances,” said the Australian. “I thought Leicestershire actually outbowled us.

“They bowled very well and we didn’t cope with the lengths they bowled as well as we should have.

“Hull was excellent, knocking over our top order, and when you lose wickets in big clusters, it can be decisive.

“We lost five in half an hour before lunch on the second day, that was the big turning point in the game.”

Lehmann was also disappointed his side allowed Leicestershire to score 304 on day one after they were put in, and knows his side have to tighten up.

He was happy Northants stayed in contention until their second innings collapse, but knows to be bowled out so cheaply twice is not good enough.

“Our bowlers probably leaked too many extras and gave them maybe 50 or 60 runs too many, but we just didn’t bat well enough,” said Lehmann.

“In the two games, even though we have lost by 100 runs and 120 runs, we have been close for a lot of the game.

“We have been in the game – that’s the positive. The negative is that we have got to find a way to make more runs.

“It was probably a 220/240 wicket so to let them get 300 cost us, but I thought they bowled well.”

Northants are back in action on Friday when they host Lancashire at the County Ground.

It will be a first home appearance since losing to Kent in the season opener on April 6.

Quotes courtesy of Brian Halford