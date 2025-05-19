Lehmann promises changes as Northants’ struggling top order falls short again

Darren Lehmann admits Northants' fragile batting has to improve (Picture: Peter Short)

Darren Lehmann has conceded 'changes need to be made' after Northants collapsed to a third Rothesay County Championship Division Two defeat of the season against Glamorgan in Cardiff, going down by eight wickets inside just three days at Sophia Gardens on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was effectively lost in the second session of day one, as the fragile County batting line up collapsed from 105 for one to 140 for seven, before eventually being dismissed for 185.

Glamorgan responded with 424 all out to leave Northants chasing the game, and although they did make a spirited response to score 304 all out on Sunday and at least make the home side bat again, it was all too little, too late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were half-centuries from Saif Zaib (71), Lewis McManus (66) and skipper Luke Procter (56), but Glamorgan only needed to knock off 66 to win, which they did for the loss of two wickets.

The County's inadequate first innings of 185 was the fifth time so far this season that Northants have been rushed out for fewer than 200 - having also been skittled for 143, 114, 191 and 156.

The drawn matches at Lancashire and Derbyshire apart, the Northants top order have endured a torrid time, even struggling in the team's sole win against Lancashire.

A look at the totals when the team has been six wickets down this summer so far tells its own tale, with Northants' main group of batters mustering scores of 102 for six, 100 for six, 87 for six, 78 for six, 67 for six, 140 for six and 136 for six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even in the second innings at Glamorgan on Sunday, Northants found themselves 108 for five before a late recovery, and Lehmann knows things have to get a lot better, and quickly, ahead of their home date with Gloucestershire on Friday.

"Our batting's got to improve, we know that I think everyone around the county and all of England knows that, so we've certainly got work to do and we'll look at the make-up of our side moving forward," the Australian told BBC Northampton.

"We had a brilliant first session (of the game, batting), one for 100, and to then get bowled out for 185 is not good enough, we know that.

"I then thought we were brilliant on Sunday, fought back really well and actually got a lead, so that middle session on day two really cost us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That has happened too regularly, and we have got to work that out.

"The way we played on Sunday, I would have liked to have seen more of that on day one really, as that is reactive rather than pro-active, and that is something we have to flip on its head at certain stages.

"From us as a batting group we have to get better, we know that and for us it is a case of making sure we are doing the right things, and they are training hard."

And he added: "Sunday was a lot better, but again it was the lower order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The skipper (Luke Procter) was fantastic at the top again and he has been excellent all year for us, and Saif was brilliant again.

"Lewis McManus probably played his best knock, and he had a great knock against Lancashire last week as well so he is in some good nick, but we are leaving it to too few players, and that is what we have to get better at.

"The bowlers were a bit off in the game, we were a bit two sides, and they know that.

"But to be fair, our bowling hasn't really been an issue, as they have got full bowling points in each and every game, so that's a pleasing thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Batting wise, I would imagine we have the lowest batting points in the competition, so it is all about getting better as a batting group."

And looking ahead to taking on Gloucestershire, Lehmann admitted: "There will be changes on Friday.

"It is never nice players missing out, but we will have to look at our second team performances, and who is knocking the door down

"There are some good players who have been doing that, so we will just have to look at that over the next few days."