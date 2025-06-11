Lehmann praises Steelbacks' experience as they battle back to beat Bears

David Willey celebrates with Lewis McManus after the dismissal of Dan Mousley (Picture: Peter Short)

Steelbacks head coach Darren Lehmann was a happy man after seeing his bowlers produce a fantastic final few overs to secure a 10-run win over Birmingham Bears and make it six wins out of six in the Vitality Blast.

Northants are now an incredible 12 points clear at the top of the North Group table with the competition not even at the halfway stage, but for a long time at the County Ground on Wednesday it looked as though they were heading for a first defeat of the season.

Chasing the Steelbacks' 184 for six, which was built around 60 from Justin Broad and 53 from Natt Breetzke, the Bears got off to a flyer.

They brought up the 100 for loss of just two wickets in the 11th over, and with five overs remaining, seven wickets in hand, and impressive England all-rounder Dan Mousley unbeaten on 68 and batting with the experienced Moeen Ali, they looked to be coasting to victory.

Justin Broad celebrates dismissing Ed Barnard (Picture: Peter Short)

But David Willey (2-27) snared the wicket of Mousley, and the wheels came off for the Bears as the Steelbacks turned the screw, with George Scrimshaw (2-25), who had earlier dismissed danger man Sam Hain, and Ben Sanderson (3-31) seeing them to a dramatic victory.

Sanderson claimed three wickets in the 19th over of the innings - including the prize one of Moeen - to virtually seal the deal, with the Bears eventually losing five wickets for 31 runs to fall short.

It was a satisfying night in the end for Lehmann, but he admitted he was not impressed with his side's bowling in the opening half of the Bears innings!

"I thought we batted quite well," said Lehmann. "They didn't quite get their lengths right and we managed to get away in the first 10 overs, and then finished off quite well, and I think 184 was above par.

A relieved Ben Sanderson (Picture: Peter Short)

"But once they got going, it looked below-par didn't it? They batted very well in the first 10 overs, although let's face it we bowled a pile of rubbish for a bit there.

"We got our lengths wrong, we wanted to be top of the stumps and we got a bit full and full credit to them, they played well, but then our back 10 overs were excellent.

"George Scrimshaw is getting better and better, and he picked up his pace again.

"He got us back in the game really, and I think that spell was the turning point to get us back in it, into a few tight overs and then a few key wickets.

Steelbacks head coach Darren Lehmann watches on (Picture: Peter Short)

"The Bears were right in the game until the back end, and then old man Sando does his thing doesn't he? He was great again for us.

"I am pleased for the lads, because that was a hard-fought win and they are a quality side, so to win in front of a very good crowd was great for them.

"I also thought David captained well, as it was a tough one which way to go.

"Broady hadn't bowled an over in the comp and he went to him, so we chopped and changed a bit tonight to get the right balance and he was fantastic.

"The experience we have, you can't buy it off the shelf can you?

"Sando knows he can get hin certain areas and bowls a certain ball to a certain batter, and I thought he was excellent because Moeen Ali easily could have taken that game away from us.

"But we got away with it, and that is one in the bank that we needed and a good win."

The Steelbacks are back in action on Friday night when they host Durham at the County Ground (start 6.30pm).