Lehmann hoping home will be sweet as Steelbacks gear up for Wantage Road return

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann is looking forward to enjoying some home comforts as the Steelbacks begin a run of Vitality Blast fixtures at the County Ground, starting with Wednesday night's big clash with Birmingham Bears (start 6.30pm).

Northants have enjoyed a spectacular start to their 2025 T20 campaign, winning five matches out of five - a run that is all the more remarkable considering four of those matches have been away from home.

David Willey's side have already won on the big stages of Headingley and Old Trafford, as well as seeing off Derbyshire Falcons and Worcestershire Rapids on enemy territory, with their sole home performance to date seeing them edge past Leicestershire Foxes.

In what is a very lop-sided fixture list, Steelbacks now face five home Blast matches on the spin, with three coming in the space of the next nine days ahead of the two-week break for Championship cricket at the end of June.

After Wednesday's clash with the Bears, the Steelbacks host Durham on Friday night and then entertain Notts Outlaws a week later (June 20).

After the red-ball break, they then entertain Lancashire Lightning on July 4 and the Rapids on July 6, before once again having to travel, to Leicestershire on July 10.

The run of home games offers up a great chance for Lehmann's side to seal a home quarter-final place with room to spare, and the head coach is looking forward to being back at Wantage Road.

"We played at home and won the first game there, so it is important now that we have a couple of weeks at home which will be really good for everyone," the Australian told BBC Northampton after the win over Lightning in Manchester.

"We have been on the road, and it is a tough road trip coming to these places.

"There is a great atmosphere and you have got to play well, and we have done that.

"But now we obviously go back to our home ground and we are looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd and hopefully, we can put on a show."

Wednesday's match against the Bears is being shown live on Sky Sports.