Lehmann backs Kleinveldt to 'thrive' as a head coach after his Northants departure

Rory Kleinveldt is leaving Northants to take up a coaching role in South Africa

Darren Lehmann expects Rory Kleinveldt to 'thrive' in his new role as the head coach of Western Province in South Africa.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has announced Kleinveldt will leave his role of lead bowling coach at the County Ground in July to return his home country, where he will lead his home club.

The move brings to an end Kleinveldt's association with Northants as both a player and coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South African claimed 217 wickets in his four-year playing stint at Northamptonshire, and was a key part of the team that won the T20 Blast in 2016.

Rory Kleinveldt spent four years as a player with Northamptonshire

After retiring as a player, Kleinveldt returned to Wantage Road ahead of the 2024 season to take up the role as bowling coach, replacing Chris Liddle.

But he is now leaving to go back home, and Kleinveldt said: “I just want to thank the club for allowing me the opportunity to come back and represent the badge in a coaching capacity.

"I’ve absolutely loved my time here and wish everyone at the club all the best for the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants issued a statement in which they said they 'support Rory’s decision, and we are all behind him in what is the right step for his career and family'.

The move will be a blow for Lehmann, who only took up the role as Northants head coach in February, but he believes it is the right move for the 42-year-old.

“We’re so proud of Rory in what is a big next step in his coaching career.” said Lehmann.

“He’s heading back to his home state which is a huge thing, and we can’t wait to see him thrive in that environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all love Rory, we’ll enjoy this last month with him, and we’ll wish him nothing but the best.

“A huge thank you to his family for allowing him to be here over the last year, they’ve been brilliant, but now he gets to be back with them which is hugely important.”

Lehmann also added on X: "I will miss the great man and his family immensely, what a legend and a Steelback through and through.

"Thanks for everything you did for the club coach and all the best. See you back here soon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants chief executive Ray Payne added: "Everyone at Northamptonshire would like to thank Rory for all his dedication and contributions to the club both as a player and coach."

Kleinveldt will continue in his role as bowling coach until his departure, and the club will now begin the recruitment process of replacing him.