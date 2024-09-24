Leg-spinner Alex Russell confirmed as one of three Northants youngsters to be released

Alex Russell has been released by Northamptonshire

Northants have confirmed the departure of leg-spinner Alex Russell.

The 22-year-old is one of three young players who have been released at the expiration of their County Ground contracts, with the others being seam bowlers George Gowler and George Weldon.

Neither Gowler or Weldon made a first team appearance for the club, having signed rookie contracts ahead of the 2023 season.

But Russell has played for the first team in all three formats of the game, with his most recent appearance in the Vitality Championship draw with Glamorgan in June.

That was his only senior run-out this season, having made three first-class appearances in 2023 - including a Championship trip to Kent that saw him claim six for 175.

Russell had shone over the winter while playing for Mashonaland Eagles in Zimbabwe's first-class competition, the Logan Cup.

He was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, grabbing 37 wickets at 30.97 apiece, with a best of seven for 84.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopes were high this could be his breakthrough year, but it has not worked out that way and the Wales-born player he is now looking for a new club.

“Although things haven’t worked out for all three players as we all would have liked, we are very grateful for their hard work and commitment over their spells with Northamptonshire," said chief executive Ray Payne.

“Alex, George and George have been a pleasure to work with and have worked hard at improving their game during their time at the club, and I’m sure they all have bright futures ahead of them.

"Everyone at Northamptonshire would like to thank all three players for their valued contribution to the club and wish them all the best in the future."