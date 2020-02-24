Lawes reveals trip back to Saints helped him shine against Ireland

Courtney Lawes has revealed some medical attention he received at Saints last week played a big part in his man of the match showing against Ireland on Sunday.

Lawes was in the thick of the action at Twickenham, once again displaying his world class ability in the Six Nations showdown.

He was eventually named the game's star performer after shining in the six shirt, helping England to a 24-12 win.

Lawes drew level with World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson on 84 appearances to become his country's ninth most capped player.

And he says a trip back to Franklin's Gardens last week was key for him.

"I had a jab in my ankle last Tuesday," Lawes said. "My ankle had been playing up for quite a while so it was really good to have that. It made a big difference.

"I came back, trained really well during week and was able to use my footwork a lot more. It paid dividends against Ireland."

Lawes' super-show came on the same day he celebrated his 31st birthday.

And it was a perfect way for him to overcome the disappointment of being left out of the starting 15 for England's previous fixture, at Scotland.

"I don't think I went terribly against France (in the Six Nations opener)," Lawes said. "I was solid. I got my hands on the ball a lot, made a lot of tackles.

"I was obviously disappointed to get dropped, as you always are, (when you are) dropped or moved position.

"I was really happy to get on against Scotland, make some hits and then get the start again this week."