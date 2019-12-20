Lawes returns as Saints make nine changes for Sale clash

Courtney Lawes is one of several key players who will return for Saints against Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership game on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Lawes has missed the past four matches due to a hamstring problem, but he is now fit to return to the second row at the AJ Bell Stadium.

He teams up with Alex Moon, who has recovered from a head injury, as Alex Coles drops out of the matchday squad and Api Ratuniyarawa is given a breather on the bench.

Mike Haywood, Teimana Harrison, Rory Hutchinson and Tom Collins, who were all rested for last Saturday's 50-21 Champions Cup defeat to Leinster in Dublin, return to the starting 15.

George Furbank is also back at full-back, having recovered from the head injury he picked up against Leicester Tigers in the final game of last month.

Cobus Reinach has recovered from the knee injury he suffered in the recent home game against Leinster and the South African starts at scrum-half.

Alex Waller replaces Francois van Wyk at loosehead, with Saints making a total of nine changes.

Only Paul Hill, Tom Wood, Lewis Ludlam, Dan Biggar, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Matt Proctor are retained from last Saturday's starting line-up.

Saints: Furbank; Collins, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (cc), Haywood, Hill; Moon, Lawes; Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (cc).

Replacements: Matavesi, van Wyk, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Eadie, Tupai, Francis, Tuala.