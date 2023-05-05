Kohler-Cadmore counter-attack leads Somerset fightback against Northants

Jack White celebrates claiming the early wicket of Somerset's Tom Lammonby (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The visitors began by extending their overnight first innings score of 137 for four to 255 all out, James Sales contributing 57, while Jack Leach (three for 15) and Lewis Gregory (three for 66) were the most successful bowlers.

In reply, Somerset slipped to 61 for three before Cameron Bancroft (39) helped Kohler-Cadmore add 53.

The former Yorkshire player went on to finish unbeaten on 95, off just 71 balls, having smote 16 fours and a six, with his side 199 for four, trailing by 56.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hits out on his way to 95 not out from just 71 balls (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Play started at 11.30pm following heavy showers, with Northants looking to claim a first batting point of the season.

Sales, on five, survived a shoulder-high chance to Bancroft at second slip off Craig Overton and it was Gregory who made the first breakthrough with the score on 164 when Rob Keogh, on 19, fell lbw looking to on-drive a fullish delivery.

Somerset’s seamers went past the bat on numerous occasions.

But their luck changed when Harry Gouldstone followed a short, leg-side delivery from Peter Siddle and feathered a catch to wicketkeeper James Rew.

At 181 for six, the visitors were in danger of missing out on batting points again.

But Sales and Tom Taylor added 46 for the seventh wicket, forcing Somerset skipper Tom Abell to turn to the left-arm spin of Leach with the total on 203.

Taylor pulled fours off successive deliveries from Overton. But, on 28, he carelessly drove Leach in the air to mid-off where Overton took a throat-high catch without having to move.

It was 232 for six at lunch, with Sales unbeaten on 44.

He reached a valuable 96-ball half-century, but began to run out of partners as Jordan Buckingham advanced down the pitch to Leach and was comfortably stumped by Rew.

A Sales single off Siddle took his side to 250 and that elusive batting point, but five runs later Ben Sanderson was bowled by a quicker ball from Leach.

Sales had to go on the offensive, but chose the wrong shot and was bowled by Siddle attempting a scoop to end the innings.

Following a rain-break at eight for no wicket in their reply, the home side’s top order frailty was evident again as Tom Lammonby was trapped on the crease and fell lbw to White for five.

Sean Dickson’s Somerset struggles continued when, having reached 17, he drove at a wide ball from Sanderson and was caught behind.

It left the former Durham opener with an average of 7.85 in seven innings for his new county.

Abell walked to the crease with his side 25 for two. He helped Bancroft take the score to 61, but then drove at Buckingham and edged a sharp catch to Vasconcelos at first slip, giving the young Australian seamer his first Northants wicket.

Kohler-Cadmore, also short of runs at the start of his Somerset career, nervously flashed at Buckingham’s next delivery, well wide of off stump, and was relieved to see the ball fly over the slips for four.

He and Bancroft then set about showing Somerset supporters their true capabilities.

Boundaries began to flow, with Bancroft particularly strong off the back foot and Kohler-Cadmore looking to be aggressive from the outset.

Bancroft brought the 100 up with a sweet clip off his legs for four off White, while his partner appeared intent on hitting his way into form, taking two fours off an over from Sanderson.

At 113 for three, Northants successfully requested a change of ball. It worked immediately as Bancroft got a thick edge to White and wicketkeeper Gouldstone took a low diving catch.

Undeterred, Kohler-Cadmore remained in one-day mode and reached a sparkling fifty off just 37 balls, with 11 fours.

The bowlers began to bowl shorter to him and he took up the challenge with some meaty pull shots.

A straight six off Buckingham brought up another half-century stand, to which the patient Rew contributed seven runs.