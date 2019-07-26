Keogh happy to form perfect partnership with Wakely in Steelbacks win

Rob Keogh was delighted to form the perfect pair with Alex Wakely as the Steelbacks beat Birmingham Bears at the County Ground on Friday night.

Keogh produced a career-best 59 to get Northants up to 155 for six.

It was his first T20 half-century, in his 50th match, and he shared an important partnership of 84 for the fourth wicket with Alex Wakely.

The duo took their side to 120 for four in the 17th over and it eventually proved crucial.

After a rain break, which reduced the Bears innings to 16 overs, the away side failed to chase down the revised victory target of 133 as they lost by 22 runs on the DLS Method.

And Keogh was happy to have teamed up with old pal Wakely to help the Steelbacks to their first Vitality T20 Blast victory of 2019.

"He's a good mate of mine," Keogh said. "I knew Alex before I was on the Academy because we're both Bedfordshire lads.

"It was nice to do a little rebuilding job, it was suited to us perfectly.

"We run well together, we knocked it around and picked up boundaries when required.

"It was quite a big partnership and then we had guys coming in at the end, like Colesy (Matt Coles) who produced a nice little cameo.

"It got us to a decentish total, probably 20 under par."

The Bears were unbeaten coming into the game, but they failed to get over the line thanks to a brilliant Steelbacks bowling display.

And Keogh added: "The wicket wasn't as good as we thought it would be.

"They bowled very well up top, got a couple of early wickets, it was a bit two-paced and the slower balls were really sitting in the pitch.

"We were hoping for 170 and we thought we were under par but with our bowling attack, we back ourselves to defend anything."

Keogh has been in good form so far this season.

And he said: "I feel good,but it's one of those things - T20 can go either way.

"Luckily it came off tonight. Last week (against Nottinghamshire) it didn't.

"It's a funny game and you've got to cash in when you can."